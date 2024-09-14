Cher drops conservatorship bid for son Elijah Blue Allman as they focus on 'rebuilding their family bond'

Cher has dropped her conservatorship bid over her son Elijah Blue Allman, nine months after she initially filed the papers.

The mother-son duo have reached a private agreement following Cher's concerns about Elijah's substance abuse issues, according to a statement released from Allman's attorneys, Avi Levy and Steven Brumer of Cage & Miles, LLP.

"The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition. This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today," the statement read.

While neither Cher nor Elijah appeared in court for the announcement on September 12, the singer's lawyer announced her wish to dismiss her petition without prejudice, reserving the right to file again if needed, as the family had "privately resolved this matter."

Cher had originally filed for conservatorship in the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2023, claiming that a conservator was "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury," as he was "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

She claimed that Elijah's wife, Marieangela King, was unfit to be her son's conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

As per the filing, Cher argued that "any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

She later requested immediate temporary conservatorship in January, which was denied by a judge who said that her son's legal team had not been given enough time to review all the documents.

That same month, Cher filed a second immediate temporary conservatorship, which was denied as the judge ruled Elijah had proved "he has managed his finances" and "has an apartment," and since "he has remained drug-free" after submitting "several drug tests."

Elijah reconciled with Marieangela and their divorce filing was dismissed in February, with his wife explaining in legal documents that they lived together as a married couple.

"Elijah is a brilliant musical and conceptual artist and a king, thoughtful, and generous man," she added. "He is the love of my life and I absolutely adore him. He is also a recovering drug addict and alcoholic."

In May, Elijah and Cher attended a private mediation session in which they agreed to "pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter."