Wild theories over Dave Grohl's love child emerge - what's been said so far

Proclaimed 'family man' Dave Grohl dropped the bombshell this week that he had fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to wife Jordyn Blum, and speculation grows about who the baby mama could be.

People emerge with wilder and wilder theories each day as to whom the mystery woman is, with each one stranger than the last.

Australian radio host Jackie O lent her voice to the debate on Thursday when she suggested the rocker's love child could actually be an Australian woman, as Dave's band, the Foo Fighters, were touring the country roughly nine months ago.

"Everyone was shocked when he released a statement announcing [he fathered a lovechild]," she said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"Obviously, he had sex with a fan, and maybe he didn't know until now," she speculated. "But he was on tour in Australia nine months ago."

"It could be an Australian girl because he said he recently became a father. It could be Australian if [the baby was born] just now," she said.

© Getty Images Dave shares three kids with wife Jordyn Blum

The band began touring in Australia at the end of November last year before wrapping up in Brisbane in December. They then went on to New Zealand, where their final show was in Wellington on January 27.

Dave has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003 and shares three daughters with the former model and producer: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

On Wednesday, the ex-Nirvana member announced the surprising addition to his family via Instagram in news that shocked the world.

© picture alliance The rocker admitted to his infidelity via Instagram

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together." His two eldest daughters deactivated their Instagram accounts ahead of the maelstrom.

In a new twist, Instagram user @valeriegreyston claimed she was the mystery baby mama that had given birth to his lovechild.

© Instagram The post suggested that Dave's baby's name was Roxie Junie

The user posted a photo to Instagram holding the hand of a newborn; she captioned it, "My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has aleady been the most incredible experience of my life."

"Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I'm so grateful for his love and support."

She continued, "PS Roxie, every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face- it's like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way. From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through."

© Getty Dave and Jordyn married in 2003

"You are our little legacy, we couldn't be prouder. Thank you so much for your love and support, guys! Rock on!" she finished. The post has now been deleted.

Dave quickly shot down the fake baby mama; a representative for the singer told TMZ that it was unequivocally untrue. Thus, the real woman remains a mystery, as does the baby's name.