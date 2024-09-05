Inside Eugene Levy's adorable 47 year marriage to Deborah Divine

Eugene Levy and his son Dan are co-hosting the Emmys this year, following on from the tremendous success of their show Schitt's Creek. The comedy was a family project, created by the father-son duo who starred in it, with Dan's sister Sarah Levy also appearing as recurring character Twyla throughout.

The American Pie actor is a legend of film and television, who clearly loves working with his kids Sarah and Dan on screen. But one member of the family who tends to shy away from the camera is Eugene's wife, the mother of Dan and Sarah, Deborah Divine.

While you may not see the couple professing their love as publicly as others, they have one of the longest lasting relationships in Hollywood, having been together for over 50 years.

Here's everything we know about Eugene and Deborah's remarkable relationship.

Their long-lasting marriage

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Actor Eugene Levy and wife Deborah Divine attend the premiere of A Fine Mess on April 19, 1986 at the Comedy Store in Hollywood, California.

Eugene and Deborah have been married for 47 years, since 1977. However, they were together a fair bit before that, meeting at some point in the 1970s, meaning they have been together for five decades.

The actor thanked his wife at the Emmy Awards in 2020, thanking his "Darling wife of 43 years, Deb Divine, for all the love, support and sage counsel over the years. I wouldn't be up here without you, Deb. I love you."

Avoiding the spotlight

© George Pimentel Eugene Levy, Deborah Divine Levy and Daniel Levy attend the Canadian Screen Awards at Westin Harbour Castle Hotel on March 9, 2016 in Toronto, Canada

Deborah isn't as happy on a stage as her husband or children, preferring to stick to the writer's room. She has worked on production for a number of shows, such as the '90s TV shows Another World, and is credited a writer on the sitcom Maniac Mansion, which her husband had a cameo in.

A secret performer

© VALERIE MACON Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy and Daniel Levy

She may prefer life behind the camera, but Deborah can still put on a show, as it turned out she and Eugene performed a duet at their daughter Sarah's wedding. The couple performed "Love and Happiness" by Emmylou Harris, which according to Dan certainly upstaged his own speech.

"My parents came on after me and sang a duet — a surprise duet for my sister — and suddenly my speech was just absolute [expletive]," he explained on Jimmy Kimmel, adding: "It just brought the house down. My mom, who doesn't like the spotlight, absolutely nailed it. It was so nice."

Strict parenting

© Emma McIntyre Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Daniel Levy and Deborah Divine attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Good Grief" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 19, 2023

When the couple welcomed Dan in 1983, and Sarah in 1986, they were certain to make sure their children knew their actions had consequences.

Eugene told People: "Yes, I would ground him," in reference to his son. "The thing was for us, if you crossed the line, there was going to be some sort of punishment. It's the way I was brought up, and it's the way I brought up my kids."

Dan has insisted that he was grounded for things as minor as not completing his homework, but his dad pointed out that "it worked" as "honestly we've never had a problem with our kids."

Their famous friendship group

© Emma McIntyre Eugene Levy has long been friends with Martin Short and Tom Hanks

Eugene Levy is a well-connected man, and the couple count the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as friends. The two couples were spotted out for dinner with Martin Short earlier in 2024.