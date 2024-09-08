Taylor Swift hugs Trump-supporter Brittany Mahomes at star-studded US Open final — best photos

It was a star-studded affair at the US Open finals on Sunday, September 8, where Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen sharing warm moments, dispelling any rumors of tension between them. The two women were spotted side-by-side inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, soaking up the thrilling atmosphere of the men’s singles final match.
Taylor, 34, arrived in style with her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 34. The couple, who had attended a wedding the day before, appeared cozy as they joined their friends Patrick Mahomes, 28, and his wife Brittany, 29, in the stands. The camaraderie between the group was palpable as they laughed, chatted, and posed for photos during breaks in the tennis action.
Taylor opted for a chic summer look, sporting a red and white gingham sundress that perfectly complemented her trademark cat-eye sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled effortlessly, framing her face as she stood by her friends and boyfriend. Known for her iconic sense of style, Taylor balanced casual elegance with a dash of vintage glamour, stealing the spotlight with her radiant presence.
Travis, the ever-dapper athlete, kept things stylish in a cream-colored ensemble that included a Gucci bucket hat, adding a playful touch to his otherwise understated look. His fashion sense has caught the eye of many in recent months, and this outing was no exception, as he confidently sported the designer brand during his time in the spotlight.
Brittany, known for her own flair for fashion, matched the high-fashion energy of the group. She stunned in a Gucci outfit, pairing it with oversized sunglasses that shielded her from the New York sun. Her look was the epitome of cool-girl chic, perfectly aligning with her bold and confident personality. Standing beside her husband Patrick, who opted for a sleek black Prada zip-up, the Mahomes couple looked as stylish as ever.
The photos from the event captured some beautiful moments between the two couples. In one heartwarming image, Taylor and Brittany were seen sharing a warm hug, laughing as they enjoyed the day's events. It was a simple yet meaningful gesture that showed their genuine friendship, one that fans had speculated about in recent weeks.
After attending separate suites at the Chiefs' home opener game earlier in the week, rumors of a rift between the women had started to circulate. However, their warm interaction at the US Open put those rumors to rest.
Patrick, too, was all smiles throughout the day, clearly enjoying the match alongside his wife and friends. The Chiefs quarterback, who is no stranger to high-pressure situations, seemed to relish the chance to relax and catch up with his inner circle in such a glamorous setting.
Taylor and Travis meanwhile were seen kissing and enjoying plenty displays of public affection.
The US Open finals brought out a host of other celebrities, see the best photos…