Taylor Swift hugs Trump-supporter Brittany Mahomes at star-studded US Open final — best photos

It was a star-studded affair at the US Open finals on Sunday, September 8, where Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen sharing warm moments, dispelling any rumors of tension between them. The two women were spotted side-by-side inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, soaking up the thrilling atmosphere of the men’s singles final match.

Taylor, 34, arrived in style with her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 34. The couple, who had attended a wedding the day before, appeared cozy as they joined their friends Patrick Mahomes, 28, and his wife Brittany, 29, in the stands. The camaraderie between the group was palpable as they laughed, chatted, and posed for photos during breaks in the tennis action.

Taylor opted for a chic summer look, sporting a red and white gingham sundress that perfectly complemented her trademark cat-eye sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled effortlessly, framing her face as she stood by her friends and boyfriend. Known for her iconic sense of style, Taylor balanced casual elegance with a dash of vintage glamour, stealing the spotlight with her radiant presence.

Travis, the ever-dapper athlete, kept things stylish in a cream-colored ensemble that included a Gucci bucket hat, adding a playful touch to his otherwise understated look. His fashion sense has caught the eye of many in recent months, and this outing was no exception, as he confidently sported the designer brand during his time in the spotlight.

Brittany, known for her own flair for fashion, matched the high-fashion energy of the group. She stunned in a Gucci outfit, pairing it with oversized sunglasses that shielded her from the New York sun. Her look was the epitome of cool-girl chic, perfectly aligning with her bold and confident personality. Standing beside her husband Patrick, who opted for a sleek black Prada zip-up, the Mahomes couple looked as stylish as ever.

© Al Bello Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner

The photos from the event captured some beautiful moments between the two couples. In one heartwarming image, Taylor and Brittany were seen sharing a warm hug, laughing as they enjoyed the day's events. It was a simple yet meaningful gesture that showed their genuine friendship, one that fans had speculated about in recent weeks.

After attending separate suites at the Chiefs' home opener game earlier in the week, rumors of a rift between the women had started to circulate. However, their warm interaction at the US Open put those rumors to rest.

© Jamie Squire Travis gives Taylor a sweet kiss

Patrick, too, was all smiles throughout the day, clearly enjoying the match alongside his wife and friends. The Chiefs quarterback, who is no stranger to high-pressure situations, seemed to relish the chance to relax and catch up with his inner circle in such a glamorous setting.

Taylor and Travis meanwhile were seen kissing and enjoying plenty displays of public affection.

© Gotham Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the sweetest couple!

The US Open finals brought out a host of other celebrities, see the best photos…

© Matthew Stockman Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey made a patriotic statement with his American flag bandana, paired with a casual cream-colored outfit that exuded his signature laid-back style. The actor was spotted enjoying the game, adding to the star-studded spectacle at the event.



© Matthew Stockman Bon Jovi Bon Jovi was also seen in the crowd, cutting a cool figure in a black jacket and aviator sunglasses, while sitting nearby Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, whose impeccable fashion sense was on full display in a chic polka-dotted ensemble.



© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Kendall Jenner Also spotted in the crowd was Kendall Jenner, who looked effortlessly stylish in a crisp white top and dark sunglasses. The reality star and model seemed to be enjoying herself, sipping on a drink and mingling with her friends as she watched the match.



© Sarah Stier Elon Musk Not to be outdone, entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an appearance, delighting fans as he engaged with them for selfies. Dressed in a sleek black jacket, Elon seemed to be enjoying his time at the tournament, adding a tech-giant flair to the celebrity-filled event.

© Matthew Stockman Seal Seal, the British singer and songwriter, made a striking appearance in a pale gray suit paired with aviator sunglasses.



© Sarah Stier Hoda and Savannah Today Show icons Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were spotted, fully immersed in the excitement of the match. Hoda was photographed throwing her hands up in surprise and laughter, her joy mirrored by Savannah, who sported a floral print dress and stylish sunglasses.

© Matthew Stockman Sophia and Ashlyn Sophia Bush was spotted enjoying the match with her fiancée Ashlyn Harris, by her side. Sophia donned a chic checkered gray blazer while Ashlyn kept it casual yet stylish in her signature sporty attire, her sunglasses perched atop her head.