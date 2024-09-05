Taylor Swift will not be sat with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game after Donald Trump 'endorsement'

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce – and will not be sitting with Brittany Mahomes.

The two became close friends over the past year as Brittany is married to Travis' quarterback and BFF Patrick Mahomes, and the two were sat together for many of the past season's games, but HELLO! understands the pair will not sit together to watch the Chiefs play the first game of the 2024/2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens, with Taylor showing her support for Travis from within his private box.

© Getty Taylor inside a private box to watch the Chiefs in 2024

The decision comes the last week, Brittany has come under fire from many fans for her support for former President Donald Trump.

Taylor's fans had also been vocal on social media that they believed her friendship with Brittany would be an implicit endorsement of Trump, who is running for President again this year. His party has become, to many, a far-right movement with legislation being pushed that discriminates against African-Americans, the LGBTQ community, and women's healthcare.

© Perry Knotts Taylor has also been growing close to Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social after Brittany liked one of his campaign's Instagram posts.

"With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!

© @brittanylynne Instagram Taylor, Travis, Brittany and Patrick caught up while in London

Mom-of-two Brittany had liked an Instagram post from Trump that laid out several legislative steps he hoped to take if he won in November, including a large-scale "deportation operation," preventing "World War III," "canceling electric vehicle mandates," and "keeping men out of women's sports".

As followers began to criticize her, she broke her silence by writing on Stories: "I mean honestly. To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Brittany Mahomes' breaks silence after liking Trump posts

Brittany, who is expecting her third child, has since un-liked the post.

Taylor has not endorsed any candidate this year, but she did endorse President Joe Biden in 2020, and was seen in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana telling her family that she "had to be on the right side of history" by speaking out against Marsha Blackburn, the Republican candidate for senate from Tennessee, who was supported by Trump.

Taylor has also been vocal in her support of the LGBTQ community.

