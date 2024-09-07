Taylor Swift's jaw-dropping $66k jewelry and custom Travis Kelce bracelet decoded

Taylor Swift was indeed 'bejewelled' on Thursday night as she supported her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at his first game of the season, cheering him on from his private box.

Although all eyes were on her fabulous all-denim outfit and thigh-high boots, HELLO! couldn't help but notice notice her incredible jewelry, which came to an incredible total of $66,000.

Read on for a few of her most notable pieces from the evening...

© Getty Ringing in the new season Taylor wore a one-of-a-kind ring - the cushion ruby impetus interlocking puzzle ring from Retrouvai - valued at $30,000.



© Getty Diamonds are forever She also wore a stunning chain earring from EF collection made of 11 round diamonds, worth $850.

© Getty A fashion moment Making a statement, Taylor wore a 'Vintage 1970s Ancient Bronze Coin Necklace’ from For Future Reference, worth $12,750. The founder of the company, Randi Molofsky, told Sarah Chapelle, curator of the Taylor Swift Style account: "This one-of-a-kind vintage necklace is the ultimate in sexy 1970s style — it’s bold and powerful and makes a real statement. "In the ‘70s, oversized medallions and chunky chains had a major moment — heavily influenced by the disco movement and Italian resort style — and that look is having a resurgence now. I love that Taylor chose vintage for this moment not only because it is good for the planet, but because these pieces have lived lives before us and they will still be treasured for generations to come."

© Wove A Christmas present to remember The most notable piece of Taylor's jewelry ensemble was the stunning 'TNT' bracelet, a $6,360 custom-made piece gifted to Taylor by Travis for Christmas 2023. He also has a matching one. Wove created a beautiful keepsake for Taylor.



© Getty Tense scenes The bracelet was visible on her left wrist as she cheered on her boyfriend. Wove, the company behind the bracelet, explained the meaning behind the jewelry: "The bracelet was meticulously handcrafted using 14k yellow gold and adorned with custom TNT yellow gold ‘beads’. "The beads were encrusted with sparkling pave diamonds. The incorporation of the TNT initials made the piece uniquely hers, introducing the world to the couple’s nickname for themselves."

© Taylor Swift A tour detail Taylor can be seen wearing the bracelet in several shots of the BTS from the Eras Tour rehearsals. The beautiful bracelet was inspired by the Eras Tour, Wove CEO Simon Wendle told PEOPLE, saying: "There was some serious Taylor fever going on at the time with her Eras Tour and Michelle was inspired by the friendship bracelets that were being exchanged at her concerts." Professional golfer Michelle Wie West collaborated with the brand to create a collection of Taylor-inspired pieces.

© Getty A secret message Alongside the 'TNT' bracelet was a $18,300 ‘3 Row Cleo bracelet’ from Lizzie Mandler Jewellery, and another ruby ring from Howl Jewelry, valued at $4,800. Taylor wore two red and gold rings for the evening – the colours of the Kansas City Chiefs.

See all the times the 'TNT' bracelet has made an appearance...

© Getty The Superbowl Fans first spotted the bracelet when Taylor and Travis shared *that kiss* when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl.

© Taylor Swift Music video appearance Swifties were delighted when Taylor shared behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage from the Eras Tour for the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" music video. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the bracelet accompanying several of Taylor's rehearsal outfits.