Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recreate special moment in relationship — see photo

Taylor Swift is currently taking a break on the jam-packed Eras Tour before she re-embarks on the final leg in October. As she took some well-deserved time off, she was sure to watch her beau Travis Kelce in his first match back at the Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs after the summer break in season.

Following a triumphant victory of the Chiefs, Taylor and Travis looked adorable as they recreated a special moment from when they first started dating, posted by Chariah Gordon and her fiancé — Travis' teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.

Chariah took to Instagram to share a snap with her fiancé, as well as Taylor and Travis. In the photo, Taylor planted a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek as he leaned into her smiling. She placed a hand on his cheek in the special moment.

The "Cruel Summer" singer looked show-stopping in a double denim combo and knee-high cherry red leather boots, while the football star didn't look too shabby himself in a white combo suit that looked as though it had been painted tan from the pants up to the cuffs of his jacket. The couple certainly looked stylish as they got close to one another.

In a second photo, Taylor was sure to put an arm around Travis and Chariah, who the singer has grown close to since dating the football star. Chariah captioned the photo: "Part : ii <3 …" in reference to a previous photo she had shared the prior season which was very similar to this one.

Travis Kelce confesses love for Taylor Swift

When Taylor and Travis had first started dating, Chariah had shared a behind the scenes photo with the couple which sparked a major fan reaction as Swifties loved seeing any glimpse of their favorite singer songwriter's personal life.

Taylor donned a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, while Travis donned a red plaid shirt as they posed alongside Chariah and Mecole. In a second photo, the singer planted a kiss on Travis' cheek.

Now, nearly a year later, Chariah's photo proves that Travis and Taylor are still going strong — although the football star's regular support of his girlfriend throughout her busy Eras Tour may well be proof enough that they continue to go from strength to strength together.

The football star even took to the stage during her London show over the summer, playing a key role in one of her transitions on stage.

Meanwhile, Taylor has truly got into football as she reportedly draws up her own plays, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he quipped they were so good that the team "might have to put one in.”