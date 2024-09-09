Priscilla Presley makes emotional return to special place she, Elvis and Lisa Marie held dear — photo

Priscilla Presley just made a poignant visit to a special place she and the late Elvis Presley held dear during their marriage.

Though the former couple split in 1973 after six years of marriage — when their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley was five years old, and four years before the King of Rock 'n' Roll's untimely passing aged 42 — the Elvis and Me author has always been at the forefront of preserving his legacy.

Such was the case during her recent visit to Hawai'i, where she and the "A Little Less Conversation" singer often vacationed and where he filmed several of his popular movies.

The Life of Lisa Marie Presley

Over the weekend, Priscilla was in Honolulu, where she hosted an event, An Evening with Priscilla Presley, in honor of the Hawaii Theatre's 102nd birthday celebration. During the event, she personally greeted guests, among them Elvis' former co-star Ginny Tiu from the 1962 movie Girls! Girls! Girls!, and showed family photos and videos.

According to local news outlet KHON2, she recalled ahead of the event how Elvis "would always go [to Hawai'i] to relax, first chill out, and then he felt much better in confronting what he had to do and finish up like shows in Vegas and other places as well."

Further recounting his busy schedule and strenuous performances, she said: "I mean, he gave it his all," adding: "So after that month, let's say, of him performing, he just needed to chill out and just not think of anything and relax and, you know, appreciate life."

© Getty The couple in Hawai'i in the late 1960s

Though she also noted she's typically "really very private" and "always have been," she has recently made an effort to document more of her stories and memories of Elvis and beyond on Instagram and through fan events.

© Getty Elvis owned a home in Oahu

"I have great stories to tell of it, and I would like to share that," she noted.

© Getty With their daughter Lisa Marie, who was born in 1968

Priscilla later took to Instagram and shared a selfie from Hawai'i featuring a tropical background, and wrote: "Thank you Hawai'i. Until we meet again."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over her visit, with one writing: "The show was wonderful!! You are beautiful on the inside and out!!" as others followed suit with: "Priscilla you look amazing!" and: "Forever beautiful inside and out, Priscilla!" as well as: "Awwww!!! Beautiful @priscillapresley I'm so happy you had a beautiful time here in Hawai'i."

© Getty Priscilla, Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley Keough in 2015

Last month, on August 16, she also took to Instagram to mark the 47th anniversary of Elvis' passing. "47 years and not a day goes by that I don't think of you," she wrote.

Elvis was found unresponsive in his famed Graceland estate on August 16, 1977, and the immediate cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, as a result of cardiac arrhythmia combined with his drug use and unhealthy eating habits.