Celebrity grandparents with lookalike grandkids: Dylan Douglas and Riley Keough, to Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor

Beyond famous stars and their famous parents, though, the concept of a continuing Hollywood legacy with stars and their famous grandparents is all the more storied. And these A-listers clearly happened to pass on their striking genes to their grandchildren.
Take a look below at some of Hollywood's most famous grandparents with lookalike famous grandchildren, from the Douglas family to the (reportedly feuding, but not really) Presleys…
While Cameron, 45, shares his grandfather's facial features, it's the younger actor Dylan, 23, who possesses his mischievous glint and easy smile, plus a dash of his equally striking mom Catherine Zeta-Jones' looks.
Audrey Hepburn and Emma Hepburn Ferrer
While Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer never got to meet her legendary grandmother, who passed away in 1993, a year before she was born, they clearly command attention with the same easy grace.
The 30-year-old, the granddaughter of Audrey and Mel Ferrer, has her grandmother's grace and European features. Plus, the former model has also inherited the Breakfast at Tiffany's star's love for the arts, now working as an artist herself.
Elizabeth Taylor and Quinn Tivey
The son of Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd's daughter Liza Todd, Quinn Tivey has quite an illustrious lineage, given his mother was also adopted by Richard Burton after his grandfather's death.
Now 38, Quinn isn't just his iconic grandmother's double because of his chiseled good looks and dazzling blue eyes, but also carries on her legacy. He is the co-trustee of her estate, and also an officer of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, with a background in film and TV production. Although speaking of…
Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd
While she could've potentially had Elizabeth as her step-grandmother, Billie Lourd ended up sharing a lot more in common with her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds.
The 32-year-old American Horror Story star has a classic Hollywood appeal that her Singin' In The Rain star grandmother had in spades, the kind that made her one of the brightest and most beloved stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Tippi Hedren and Dakota Johnson
Often known as Alfred Hitchcock's muse, Tippi Hedren, now 94, remains one of Hollywood's eternal beauties, and passed down those genes to not only her daughter Melanie Griffith, but also her granddaughter Dakota Johnson.
What she and her college student granddaughter have in common the most, though, are their large eyes, which the former has utilized to aplomb to channel the kind of emotion that has won her several accolades over her decades-long career.