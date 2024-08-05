Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity grandparents with lookalike grandkids: Dylan Douglas and Riley Keough, to Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley; Billie Lourd and Debbie Reynolds© Getty Images

The Presleys, the Douglases, the Taylors, and more of Hollywood's most famous families

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
There's a certain interest fans of Hollywood have in the enduring legacies of famous families, as can be seen in the fascination with celebrities bringing their kids to the 2024 Olympics.

Beyond famous stars and their famous parents, though, the concept of a continuing Hollywood legacy with stars and their famous grandparents is all the more storied. And these A-listers clearly happened to pass on their striking genes to their grandchildren.

Take a look below at some of Hollywood's most famous grandparents with lookalike famous grandchildren, from the Douglas family to the (reportedly feuding, but not really) Presleys…

1/7

Priscilla Presley; Riley Keough© Getty Images

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough

Graceland estate ownership aside, Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla shares a close relationship with her granddaughter Riley Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley.

MORE: Meet Elvis and Priscilla Presley's four grandchildren and great-grandchild: from Riley Keough to Tupelo Storm

The 79-year-old and her 35-year-old granddaughter share the same piercing gaze and facial structure, not to mention the vibrant locks and star quality.

2/7

Kirk Douglas; Dylan Douglas© Getty Images

Kirk Douglas and Dylan Douglas

The late Kirk Douglas became a grandfather several times before his passing in 2020, but his genes are carried on quite handsomely by his two grandsons from Michael Douglas, Cameron and Dylan.

SEE: Meet Michael Douglas' three famous lookalike brothers Joel, Peter, and Eric — the family in photos

While Cameron, 45, shares his grandfather's facial features, it's the younger actor Dylan, 23, who possesses his mischievous glint and easy smile, plus a dash of his equally striking mom Catherine Zeta-Jones' looks.

3/7

Audrey Hepburn; Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer© Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn and Emma Hepburn Ferrer

While Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer never got to meet her legendary grandmother, who passed away in 1993, a year before she was born, they clearly command attention with the same easy grace.

READ: Emma Ferrer on following in her grandmother Audrey Hepburn's footsteps

The 30-year-old, the granddaughter of Audrey and Mel Ferrer, has her grandmother's grace and European features. Plus, the former model has also inherited the Breakfast at Tiffany's star's love for the arts, now working as an artist herself.

4/7

Elizabeth Taylor; Quinn Tivey© Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor and Quinn Tivey

The son of Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd's daughter Liza Todd, Quinn Tivey has quite an illustrious lineage, given his mother was also adopted by Richard Burton after his grandfather's death.

MORE: Inside Elizabeth Taylor's eight marriages

Now 38, Quinn isn't just his iconic grandmother's double because of his chiseled good looks and dazzling blue eyes, but also carries on her legacy. He is the co-trustee of her estate, and also an officer of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, with a background in film and TV production. Although speaking of…

5/7

Debbie Reynolds; Billie Lourd© Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd

While she could've potentially had Elizabeth as her step-grandmother, Billie Lourd ended up sharing a lot more in common with her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

MORE: Billie Lourd honors late mother Carrie Fisher on seven-year anniversary of her death in heart rendering post

The 32-year-old American Horror Story star has a classic Hollywood appeal that her Singin' In The Rain star grandmother had in spades, the kind that made her one of the brightest and most beloved stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

6/7

Tippi Hedren; Dakota Johnson© Getty Images

Tippi Hedren and Dakota Johnson

Often known as Alfred Hitchcock's muse, Tippi Hedren, now 94, remains one of Hollywood's eternal beauties, and passed down those genes to not only her daughter Melanie Griffith, but also her granddaughter Dakota Johnson.

SEE: Melanie Griffith shares rare 'thankful' photo with famous mom Tippi Hedren

Just as much a cult favorite actress as her grandmother, the 34-year-old also has the same easy charm and cool girl attitude that masks a deep passion for activism and her craft.

7/7

Blythe Danner; Apple Martin© Getty Images

Blythe Danner and Apple Martin

Just like her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow, and just like her 20-year-old granddaughter Apple Martin, Blythe Danner has the kind of distinct and classic look that's hard to forget.

MORE: Meet Chris Martin's lookalike kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow: Apple and Moses

What she and her college student granddaughter have in common the most, though, are their large eyes, which the former has utilized to aplomb to channel the kind of emotion that has won her several accolades over her decades-long career.

