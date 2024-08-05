Celebrity grandparents with lookalike grandkids: Dylan Douglas and Riley Keough, to Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor

There's a certain interest fans of Hollywood have in the enduring legacies of famous families, as can be seen in the fascination with celebrities bringing their kids to the 2024 Olympics.

Beyond famous stars and their famous parents, though, the concept of a continuing Hollywood legacy with stars and their famous grandparents is all the more storied. And these A-listers clearly happened to pass on their striking genes to their grandchildren.

Take a look below at some of Hollywood's most famous grandparents with lookalike famous grandchildren, from the Douglas family to the (reportedly feuding, but not really) Presleys…

3/ 7 © Getty Images Audrey Hepburn and Emma Hepburn Ferrer While Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer never got to meet her legendary grandmother, who passed away in 1993, a year before she was born, they clearly command attention with the same easy grace. READ: Emma Ferrer on following in her grandmother Audrey Hepburn's footsteps The 30-year-old, the granddaughter of Audrey and Mel Ferrer, has her grandmother's grace and European features. Plus, the former model has also inherited the Breakfast at Tiffany's star's love for the arts, now working as an artist herself.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor and Quinn Tivey The son of Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd's daughter Liza Todd, Quinn Tivey has quite an illustrious lineage, given his mother was also adopted by Richard Burton after his grandfather's death. MORE: Inside Elizabeth Taylor's eight marriages Now 38, Quinn isn't just his iconic grandmother's double because of his chiseled good looks and dazzling blue eyes, but also carries on her legacy. He is the co-trustee of her estate, and also an officer of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, with a background in film and TV production. Although speaking of…

5/ 7 © Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd While she could've potentially had Elizabeth as her step-grandmother, Billie Lourd ended up sharing a lot more in common with her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds. MORE: Billie Lourd honors late mother Carrie Fisher on seven-year anniversary of her death in heart rendering post The 32-year-old American Horror Story star has a classic Hollywood appeal that her Singin' In The Rain star grandmother had in spades, the kind that made her one of the brightest and most beloved stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Tippi Hedren and Dakota Johnson Often known as Alfred Hitchcock's muse, Tippi Hedren, now 94, remains one of Hollywood's eternal beauties, and passed down those genes to not only her daughter Melanie Griffith, but also her granddaughter Dakota Johnson. SEE: Melanie Griffith shares rare 'thankful' photo with famous mom Tippi Hedren Just as much a cult favorite actress as her grandmother, the 34-year-old also has the same easy charm and cool girl attitude that masks a deep passion for activism and her craft.