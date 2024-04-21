Priscilla Presley sparks reaction with rare intimate photos featuring Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley will always be committed to honoring her late ex-husband Elvis Presley's legacy.

The Elvis and Me author met the legendary "If I Can Dream" singer in Germany in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24, and they tied the knot in 1967.

Though the former couple split four years before his untimely passing aged 42 in 1977, she has always been at the forefront of preserving his memory, be it through maintaining Graceland, or just sharing some of their memories together with fans.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Life of Lisa Marie Presley

On Sunday, Priscilla took to Instagram and shared a video of herself announcing her upcoming appearance, "An Intimate Evening with Priscilla Presley" on May 4 at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in New Jersey.

Along with the exciting news, she shared a slew of throwback photos and videos featuring both the King of Rock and Roll as well as their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January of last year aged 54 from complications from a previous gastric bypass procedure.

Among the sweet snaps was one of Elvis looking tenderly at Priscilla as she fixed his signature black hairdo, one of them posing together with big smiles at the beach, plus another of Lisa Marie as a baby propped up on her mom's shoulders.

She also included some videos from a previous tropical vacation they took together, one which sees Elvis in a striped t-shirt lounging by the beach, and another of them walking by the water.

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley's 15-year-old twin daughters pose with dad Michael Lockwood and grandmother Priscilla for rare family photo

MORE: Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley honor Lisa Marie's birthday as never-before-seen personal belongings are unveiled at Graceland

After sharing the touching montage, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over all of the photos, with one writing: "Priscilla is more beautiful every day!" as others followed suit with: "You looking amazing," and: "The pictures of you, Lisa and Elvis are beautiful! What a beautiful family," as well as: "You are so beautiful Priscilla!"

© Virgil Apger/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock Priscilla and Elvis at their wedding in 1967

Despite having had a tumultuous marriage to Elvis and having divorced before his passing, Priscilla never shied away from honoring his memory, starting with the pivotal decision to open Graceland to the public back in 1982.

MORE: Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley reunite on the red carpet following feud

© Getty Priscilla announcing the opening of Graceland to the public in June of 1982

Elvis purchased the iconic Tennessee home in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and Priscilla moved into the property in 1963 at age 18.

MORE: Priscilla Presley's difficult confession about raising Lisa Marie Presley with Elvis Presley – why they didn't have more children

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

At the time of his death, the property was reportedly worth $5 million, however Priscilla's decision to open it to the public not only largely saved the Presley family from financial peril, but moreover, a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million, and today it reportedly generates over $10 million annually.

The residence today also includes an exhibit dedicated to Lisa Marie titled Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley, which features a curation of her personal belongings, including school photos and report cards, the wallet she used in the late 1980s, and some key items representative of her music career, plus around 45 outfits she previously wore, including the black, drapey jumpsuit she donned for the Golden Globes, her last public appearance days before her passing.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.