Priscilla Presley makes candid revelation about what living with Elvis Presley at Graceland was really like

Priscilla Presley is happy to share some of her most heartwarming memories from her life with Elvis Presley.

Though the former couple split in 1973 after six years of marriage – when their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley was five years old, and four years before the King of Rock 'n' Roll's untimely passing aged 42 – the Elvis and Me author has always been at the forefront of preserving his legacy.

She often delights fans by sharing throwback photos of the two together, and most recently, she gave rare insight into what their home life was really like while they lived at Graceland.

Priscilla, who has been increasingly active and candid on social media as of late, took to Instagram this week to answer a fan's question about what she and Elvis enjoyed watching on television at Graceland.

Answering the question through a video, she revealed: "The show that Elvis and I would watch was Laugh-In. Laugh-In back in the day was really something, they had different guests coming on."

Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In was a sketch comedy show that first aired in 1968 and ran for six seasons, and one of the clips Priscilla's video included featured none other than Goldie Hawn, a Laugh-In regular.

Priscilla further recalled it as "something very, very new back in the 60s," and that "they would come out [with] things that we would never say earlier."

She also shared that some of Elvis' other favorites were Get Smart and watching Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, noting that the "Suspicious Minds" singer "loved his monologues."

© Getty Elvis and Priscilla on their 1967 wedding day

"After Johnny Carson's monologue, that was it, and we'd get in the car and get out to the movies," she said.

© Getty The former couple with their daughter in Hawai'i, 1968

In the video, Priscilla is captured sitting in what appears to be her living room, and a bookcase behind her has framed photos of her and Elvis. Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartwarming memory, with one writing: "I love this! Thank you so much for sharing with us!" as others followed suit with: "Priscilla I absolutely love you. You are incredible," and: "I love these! Please keep doing them!" as well as: "Absolutely love these!!! Can't wait to see more!!"

© Getty Elvis at Graceland circa 1957

Priscilla and Elvis met in 1959 in Germany, when he was 24 and serving as an armor intelligence specialist for the U.S. Army, and Priscilla was 14, living with her mom and stepfather Joseph Paul Beaulieu, who was a member of the U.S. Air Force.

She moved into Graceland when she was 18 — in Sofia Coppola's recent biopic, Priscilla, she is portrayed as finishing her senior year of high school while living in the famed Tennessee estate — and in 1982, five years after Elvis' passing, she largely saved the Presley family from financial peril when she made the pivotal decision to open Graceland to the public.