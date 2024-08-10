How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds broke their big relationship rule

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been working hard as they promote both their movies, Deadpool and Wolverine and It Ends With Us. As news breaks that they worked together in helping to make these movies, it's no doubt that they are a Hollywood power couple.

But keen-eyed fans may have clocked that as the two couples are working at the same time, they appear to be breaking a key rule in their relationship which the Gossip Girl actress has spoken about in the past.

© Gotham NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

The star spoke to her friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show, Further Ado about how when the couple first got together, they made "a rule not to work at the same time," explaining that they did this "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

She continued: "That takes working really hard when we're not," adding: "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

© Emma McIntyre Blake Lively pregnant with Olin in 2022

This approach seems at odds with Blake formerly worked on Gossip Girl, which was "six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once." The star was used to "working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping."

But the decision has proven a foundational touchstone for both Blake and Ryan, who share four kids together. But as the couple have recently been on overlapping promotional tours, it seems that they've taken the approach of teamwork when it comes to their careers.

Deadpool and Wolverine became a family affair for Ryan, as Blake took on the role of Ladypool and their four kids took on small cameos throughout. Meanwhile, news recently broke that Ryan played a key role in It Ends With Us, penning a crucial scene in the film.

Actors know that whether you're on a TV set or shooting a movie, the hours are long and the commitments are vast, whether you're forced to be on location or do a number of re-shoots. It can't be easy, especially if you have children, to balance your work life and personal life.

Even the Deadpool star has spoken of how vital teamwork has been in their relationship and careers. He told Access Hollywood: "We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we travel all over the place, and we just all go together."

"I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."