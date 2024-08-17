Ryan Reynolds opens up about navigating rivalry with wife Blake Lively

It's not often in Hollywood that you see acting partners dominating the box office at the same time, but for a power couple like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, they've managed to do it without breaking a sweat.

© Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Deadpool & Wolverine has topped domestic box office charts for three weeks, so far making an impressive $493,931,351 according to The Numbers. Blake's own film, It Ends With Us, has debuted in second place to the Marvel movie with an impressive $50,016,652 so far.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

As the couple have completed respective press tours recently for their movies, they've been supporting each other the whole way through. Blake made a cameo appearance in the third installment of the superhero franchise, while Ryan made his own promotional appearance for It Ends With Us.

It goes without saying, then, that the healthy box office competition between their movies hasn't led to much of a rivalry between them as partners.

"I think that's the sign of a good relationship," Ryan told Willie Geist during a preview of Today's Sundown Sitdown. "It's always been the one kind of constant with Blake and I is that we really root for each other."

He then joked that it was the "only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second."

Blake similarly said of their relationship: "We help each other," as she told E! News: "He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does."

"His wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his," she added.

It Ends With Us controversy

No doubt Ryan will be supporting Blake as she has recently courted controversy due to a supposed rift between herself and director Justin Baldoni in the post-production of It Ends With Us.

© NILS MEILVANG US actress Blake Lively poses for a photocall during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Speculation of the rift came about when internet sleuths found that both Blake and author Colleen Hoover had unfollowed Justin on Instagram. Furthermore, Justin hadn't been spotted with his co-star throughout the promotional tour for the film.

Initial reports alleged there were issues with Justin's own behavior on set, but since the supposed controversy came to light, fans have claimed to notice issues with Blake's own behavior while promoting the film.

Fans suggested that Justin has spoken seriously about how It Ends With Us deals with the serious nature of the film, which explores domestic abuse. Meanwhile, they suggested that Blake used the tour as an opportunity to promote her new haircare range and drinks brand.