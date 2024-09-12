John Travolta expresses adoration for 'gorgeous' A-list actress: 'I love her'

John Travolta is a Hollywood icon with his own adoring fans – but even he can become starstruck.

The 70-year-old actor has expressed his admiration for A-list actress Margot Robbie, admitting she would be his "dream co-star" after he fell in love with her during her breakthrough role in the American airline drama Pan Am.

"Margot Robbie...oh my god, one can only dream," he said on the upcoming podcast, Beyond the Sale.

"I just love her, and she was in one of my favourite series called Pan Am," he added.

Recalling the first time he met her at the Oscars, John said: "I met her for the first time at the Oscars two years ago and I said, 'I saw your series Pan Am, you know, it was so good, you were so good, I heard you always wanted to be a flight attendant?'

"She said, 'No! I always wanted to be a pilot!' and I said, 'Really,' I said, 'That's really interesting.'"

John is a huge fan of Margot Robbie

The Pulp Fiction star is a fully qualified pilot and flies his own Boeing 707 jet, so he couldn't resist pointing out to her a mistake in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which starred Margot as Sharon Tate.

"I said, 'You know in your movie there was a mistake in it'. The Pan Am 747 didn't start service until January '70, but (the movie is set in) the fall of '69, and Leo DiCaprio is flying to Europe in a 747 – it wouldn't have been possible."

Margot starred in the short-lived series Pan Am

John said that Margot was concerned with how the famed director would react to the aviation blunder – which only impressed him more.

He explained: "I said, 'I don't know but it's fun to think of whether he would protect it – justify it, whatever – but I'm going to see Quentin in about a month and I'm going to tell him!

John is a fully qualified pilot

"I know where he got it from – (the 747) was test flown in 1969 – but getting back to (Margot), the point was that, instead of defending it, she was much more fascinated with how Quentin would respond to it."

He added: "And she wanted to be a pilot – both of those things made me like her even more – and, she's gorgeous, just breathtaking."

It has been 14 years since John's beloved wife, Kelly Preston lost her battle with breast cancer.

John's wife Kelly Preston died in 2020

Announcing her death at the age of 57 in 2020, John shared an emotional statement on Instagram.

He penned: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

John's late wife Kelly Preston with their two kids

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

John is now a single parent to his children, daughter Ella Bleu, 24, and son Benjamin, 13.