John Travolta gives tour of jaw-dropping private jet with daughter Ella in rare footage

John Travolta's recent vacation in Paris with his daughter Ella Travolta was full of luxury from start to finish.

The two just capped off a father-daughter getaway for the 2024 Olympics, which came to a close on August 11 with a Los Angeles handover in honor of the 2028 games.

And as the Grease actor returned to his Clearwater, Florida home — where his other kid with late wife Kelly Preston, Benjamin, also lives — he gave a glimpse of just how fabulous his and Ella's Olympic vacation really was.

John Travolta's luxe Olympics vacation with daughter Ella

Following Sunday's closing ceremony, John took to Instagram and shared an epic video montage recapping the trip, starting off with a clip of him entering his private jet ahead of the flight to Paris.

The doting dad, an aviation enthusiast, included clips of their sunset take-off, a photo of him in a black beret, plus one of him enjoying a glass of Baron de L wine over a white tablecloth set up.

The video montage then cuts to clips of the Olympics themselves, including videos of Simone Biles competing for women's gymnastics, photos of him and Ella walking around Paris, a cameo from none other than Guy Fieri, and of course, their views of the Eiffel Tower decorated with the Olympic rings.

© Instagram John and Ella had luxury accommodations from the start

"This was our father daughter trip to Paris for the Olympics!" John wrote in his caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Beautiful!" Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson wrote, as others followed suit with: "I love it that you are just 'Dad' to your lovely daughter and had such a wonderful experience together," and: "What a beautiful and sweet father-daughter trip! Making those lasting memories… nothing better," as well as: "Looks like a memorable father-daughter time! Good for you both!"

© Instagram The two kicked off their time in Paris with gymnastics

Ella, 24, is an aspiring singer, and has also dabbled in modeling. Though she and her little brother, 13, largely kept a low profile growing up, she is just starting to pave her own career in music, and in 2022, she released debut single "Dizzy," followed by "No thank you" the same year.

© Instagram They also enjoyed a tennis match

Earlier this spring, she also made her Milan Fashion Week debut, attending the runway shows for both Elisabetta Franchi and Twinset's latest collections.

© Instagram The video featured a star cameo

For the Elisabetta Franchi presentation, she looked ever statuesque in a black sequin halterneck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black trousers and a matching blazer, and she let the striking monochrome outfit speak for itself, simply accessorizing with dainty gold earrings, and had her hair styled into a sleek bun.

She wore a similar, menswear inspired look for the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi, also opting for a suit, but a gray one instead, which she layered over a black, sheer lace shirt, paired with simple, strappy black heels and minimal make-up.