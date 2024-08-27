John Travolta's teen son Ben makes rare candid appearance in celebratory photo in $10 million home

John Travolta shared an adorable peek into his private life in his family mansion in Ocala, Florida featuring none other than his son Benjamin "Ben" and their family pet.

Back in 2022, the Travolta family adopted a dog named Peanut after she was brought to the Academy Awards that March by John's close friend Jamie Lee Curtis, when the 70-year-old actor was the presenter for Best Actor with his Pulp Fiction co-stars.

Since then, Peanut has become a beloved member of the household, particularly for 13-year-old Ben, and John showcased their close bond in a touching photo shared on Instagram Stories.

In honor of International Dog Day, the actor posted a candid snap of his son asleep on the couch with Peanut cuddled up beside him, and wrote on it: "Happy International Dog Day, Peanut!"

Jamie brought Peanut (then named Mac & Cheese) to the Oscars for a tribute honoring the late Betty White and her love of animals, requesting audiences to donate to animal shelters and adopt to keep her legacy alive.

© Instagram John shared the sweetest photo of Ben and Peanut for International Dog Day

Soon after the ceremony, though, John and Ben fell in love with Mac & Cheese and adopted her for themselves, giving her the name Peanut and making her a part of the family.

Jamie shared the story on Instagram at the time with a photo of John, Ben, and Peanut, writing: "A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984."

© Instagram John adopted Peanut after the Oscars in 2022

"I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar."

She continued: "I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today."

© Instagram They were introduced to the dog by Jamie Lee Curtis, who brought her for an Oscars tribute

"It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take!"

John, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, Ben, and Peanut live in a beautiful $10 million home in Ocala, Florida. The luxurious five-bedroom mansion isn't just a home for the family, however, but also John's private jets — it functions as a private airport!

© Instagram John, Ben, and Ella live in a beautiful $10 million Florida mansion

The Grease star built the house on the exclusive Jumbolair Aviation Estates residence back in the '90s with late wife Kelly Preston. The 550-acre estate includes an airport, an airstrip, an 8700-foot conference center, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and a stunning pool in the backyard.