Ella Travolta's edgy appearance sparks reaction as she steps out of famous dad's shadow

Ella Travolta is becoming a star in her own right, thanks to her acting and musical abilities, and fans are so excited for her.

The 24-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston has stepped away from her famous father's shadow by appearing in an edgy new fashion shoot for magazine CAP 74024's 10 year anniversary issue.

In photos shared by the budding actress on Instagram, Ella can be seen posing in various outfits in a street somewhere in Europe.

In one pose, she is seen clutching onto a broom, dressed in a black dress teamed with an oversized jacket with a statement collar. In another photo, Ella holds onto a potted lemon tree, wearing a red ribbed dress and black blazer. A third picture shows the 24-year-old dressed in ripped jeans and a hoodie, with a clutch bag in her hand.

Comments from the photos included: "Ella Travolta is always doing something amazing and great. Just like John Travolta to keep everyone wondering what she is going to do next. What a beautiful amazing women," and "Ella, you are simply stunning," as well as "You look so like your dad in that photo."

Ella has shown a keen interest in fashion and over the past few years, she's been attending several high-profile events. In December 2022, she posted a montage from her very first fashion week in New York City, which saw her attend shows for labels including Kate Spade.

© Getty Images Ella Bleu Travolta is becoming a star in her own right

Ella's famous dad is no doubt incredibly proud of her. The Grease star has ensured that both Ella and her 13-year-old brother Benjamin benefit from stability at home following the family's incredibly tough time. Not only did they lose their older brother Jett in 2009, but in 2020, Kelly Preston passed away following a battle with breast cancer.

John has put his family first and occasionally gives glimpses into their home life on social media. John recently opened up about his family life on Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart.

John Travolta and his children Ella and Benjamin

During the chat, he spoke about the conversations he's been having with his young son about Kelly's passing, and how Ben told him that he was afraid he was going to lose him too.

John said: "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life." The reality hit when he added: "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"

Ella is the only daughter of John Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston

"Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," the Grease star continued.

"So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

© Instagram Ella is showing interest in fashion

Further in the episode, he sweetly spoke about feeling "eternally 21" during his conversations with Ben, able to effortlessly remember things from years and decades ago.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben at home in Florida

When asked about it, John told Ben: "I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Does 30 years ago seem like a long time?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Don't you think you have 30 more years in your life to live?'" "I said, 'Yeah, I do. I have at least 30 more years.' He said, 'What's wrong with that?' This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint."