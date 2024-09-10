Pink suffers mishap on 45th birthday with her massive cake and has the best reaction

Pink celebrated her 45th birthday while in the midst of an ongoing tour, the Summer Carnival tour, which kicked off in 2023 and will continue until November 20 of this year.

The run of concerts took a break on August 31 after the last show in Canada at Edmonton, and will resume once again on September 11, giving the singer some time to rest and relax with family while regrouping with her tour crew.

She took to social media on Monday, the day after her birthday, to share a glimpse of the quiet celebration she enjoyed with her team, and how she laughed off a hilariously relatable mishap.

While in their cozy space, Pink's team gave her a massive one-tiered birthday sheet cake, covered in pink frosting, dollops of fondant and candy, and a large face with blonde hair, sunglasses, and bubblegum drawn with icing on the center.

However, while presumably leaning in to blow out the candles, she got icing all over her leotard, but just cutely laughed it off, which was caught on camera. "I might have gotten cake on my leotard. (Thanks for all the love y'all) #thisis45," she captioned her post.

She received a slew of birthday wishes and compliments from fans, with Courteney Cox also commenting: "Happy Birthday Alecia!" (Pink's real name is Alecia Beth Moore). A fan wrote: "HAPPY 45TH… YOU'RE STILL A ROCKSTAR," with another adding: "You deserve the world's biggest cake, the world's bestest friends! Happy birthday to you gorgeous!!"

Pink's past year has mainly involved a long journey on the road with the Summer Carnival tour, which first began on June 7, 2023 in Bolton, England. It'll finally close in a few months after nearly 100 shows.

© Getty Images She performed at the DNC with her daughter Willow last month

So far, it has already grossed nearly $470 million, as of this past July, making it the third highest grossing tour of all time by a woman (behind Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour), and is officially Pink's highest grossing tour, beating out the Beautiful Trauma World Tour from 2018-19.

In between that time, she also performed at the closing night of the historic 2024 Democratic National Convention in August with her daughter Willow, when Kamala Harris was officially named the Democratic party's nominee for President.

© Getty Images Her Summer Carnival tour is slated to end this November

However, during a recent conversation with CBS, the "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker spoke about feeling like she wasn't being given as much credit as some of her peers were, especially with her record-breaking ticket and album sales.

When asked what she meant by that, Pink responded: "We sold three million tickets in the last six months, but you don't really hear about it unless you went."

"So at the end of the day, do I give a [expletive] who talks about me? As long as the mom and the daughter, or the dad who's in the Pink t-shirt, as well as his daughter and her three friends, had a fantastic time — or the gay couple that came together and felt super safe at my show because no one heckled them, that's what really matters."