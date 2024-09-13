David Beckham embraces Nancy Dell'Olio as he travels to Sweden for manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's funeral

David Beckham was one of the 600 mourners who gathered in Sweden on Friday to pay their respects at the funeral of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The service, held in Sven's hometown of Torsby, was attended by his father, children, childhood friend Bengt Berg, and ex-wife Nancy Dell'Olio.

© Getty David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio hug before Sven-Goran Eriksson's funeral

Former England captain David, who played under Sven's leadership at three major international tournaments, was seen sharing a warm embrace with Nancy inside the church, capturing a heartfelt moment between the two.

The Swedish manager, who was married to Nancy from 1998 to 2007, revealed earlier this year that he had pancreatic cancer, and he died aged 76 on 26 August surrounded by his family.

Shortly after his death, 63-year-old Nancy paid an emotional tribute to her former partner. Alongside a series of throwback photos, she wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my ex-partner Sven. Though our relationship had its ups and downs, I choose to remember the good times we shared and the moments that brought joy to our lives.

© Getty The funeral service took place at Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden

"I will always hold onto those cherished memories and extend my deepest condolences to his family, as well as his beloved children, Lina and Johan." She added: "When you love someone, that love never truly fades. Rest in peace, Sven. You will be missed."

David, 49, also paid a touching tribute by sharing footage of them together during one of their final meetings.

Sven-Goran Ericksson during the 2006 World Cup with David Beckham and Wayne Rooney

He said: "We laughed , we cried & we knew we were saying goodbye... Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm & a true gentleman...

"I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family... Thank you Sven and in your last words to me, 'It will be ok.'"

Sven led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments and also won the Uefa Cup with Swedish club IFK Gothenburg, as well as leading Italian team Lazio to a Serie A and cup double, as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup.

It's been reported that members of Sweden's royal family are also expected to be in attendance.