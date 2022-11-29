World Cup 2022: Heartwarming moment 11-year-old Harry Kane meets England hero David Beckham

This is the heartwarming picture which shows current England captain, Harry Kane, meeting former England captain, David Beckham, before he became a renowned national footballer.

When Harry was 11 years old he and a female school friend - who coincidentally is his childhood sweetheart and the mother of his children - were some of the lucky kids who got to meet the sporting legend at the David Beckham Football Academy launch at London's Buoy Wharf in 2005.

WATCH: Harry Kane marks Mental Health Awareness Week with emotional message

Little did the trio know back then that Harry would follow in David's footsteps by leading the Three Lions in the World Cup.

Fast forward 17 years, Harry is now married to his school pal, Katie Goodland, with whom he shares three children. The pair were pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school which David attended as a child. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship, and they became engaged last year while on holiday in the Bahamas.

The couple are usually private about their family life and share very few snaps of their children; Ivy, five, Vivienne, four and one-year-old Louis.

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland with David Beckham in 2005

In 2017, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he said via Evening Standard.

"Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am."

The couple were pupils at Chingford Foundation School

He added: "It's really important you have close family and friends who you can talk to when things aren't going well, or when you’re enjoying the moment when things are going well."

Following his proposal, the Spurs striker said: "When I was in school she was my friend. We always spoke, but just got closer and closer and it went from there. She's seen my whole career. Of course she's finding it a little crazy."

