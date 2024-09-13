Hoda Kotb's cozy exchange with 'hot' celebrity sparks huge reaction from Today co-star

Jenna Bush Hager is determined to play the ultimate matchmaker for her friend and colleague, Hoda Kotb.

On Thursday, the Today star picked up on some vibes between her co-host and their celebrity guest and she wasn't about to dismiss them.

The morning show welcomed Lenny Kravitz, 60, to perform on The Plaza and Hoda appeared giddy from the get-go.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager tries to set up Hoda Kotb with Lenny Kravitz

Jenna noted Hoda, 60, was wearing a pair of leather pants and teased her at the start of the show.

Gushing about what a wonderful person Lenny is, Hoda remarked: "He is hot, he is kind. He has it all, he lives in the Bahamas," she referenced the rocker's love of meditation and Jenna quipped: "I know someone else who meditates and wears leather. She doesn't live in the Bahamas but she'd love to."

© Getty Images Jenna was pushing to matchmake Lenny and Hoda

Her co-anchor diverted the subject as Jenna said: "You're just trying to ignore me."

Later in the show, Hoda greeted Lenny with a hop, skip and a hug and even held his hand as they rushed out to meet his adoring fans.

Once on stage, the hosts chatted to Lenny about his music but Jenna couldn't help asking about his private life.

© ABC Jenna is always trying to set Hoda up

"Are you looking for love?" she brazenly asked, to which Lenny paused awkwardly before saying: "Always, love is all there is," and breaking into song.

Before Hoda could step in, Jenna added: "Well, I know an electric lady, if you want her number, she's right here."

Hoda sighed and changed the subject. "Alright, what are you going to sing for us," she asked as Jenna giggled by her side.

This isn't the first time Jenna has played matchmaker and previously vowed to set Hoda up on a date.

The mom-of-two's love life is often a topic of conversation on Today and over the summer, they discussed the importance of not wasting time with men who weren't bothering to message them back.

© Instagram Hoda was previously engaged to Joel Schiffman

During the chat, Hoda said: "I just think you should not be begging for crumbs at the bottom. Just, you're the full meal." Jenna agreed: "You're too good for that! You're the chooser!"

Hoda is thought to currently be single, having separated from her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman at the start of 2022.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis She's looking for love

She is back on the dating scene though and during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show she opened up about dipping her toe back in the dating pool. She said: "Something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years … I had a date! I had a date!”

After the audience cheered, the mother-of-two added: "But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date."