Dylan Dreyer takes fans into her very unexpected date with husband

Dylan Dreyer is one of the co-anchors of the Today Show's third hour, and with her three children back in school and work over by midday, Dylan took the chance to enjoy a daytime date with her husband.

Dylan and husband Brian Fichera hit the local movie theater on Tuesday September 10, to watch the new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Dylan took fans into the date day.

"Kids in school is amazing!" she captioned the post on Instagram, which showed the pair taking a selfie in the quiet theater.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian enjoy a date day at the movies

Brian had a large bucket of popcorn on his lap, and the two looked casual with Dylan, 43, in a mint green tee and Brian rocking a backwards baseball cap and striped tee.

Followers loved the look into how Dylan and Brian spend their time together, with many of them sharing that they also loved an afternoon date with their partner.

Dylan is mom to three boys: Rusty, two, Oliver, four, and Calvin, seven; Dylan and Brian are also dog parents to Bosco, who turned 13 in November 2023.

© Instagram Dylan is mom to three sons

They recently returned to school and nursery, with Dylan sharing a series of adorable snaps of the boys in their back-to-school outfits.

"How are these guys growing up so fast???? We had an epic summer and I’m so blessed to spend every day with this crew. Here’s to an amazing school year!!" she captioned the post, which included a picture of Dylan and Brian with their beloved boys.

© Instagram Dylan's three sons: Calvin, Rusty and Oliver

The pictures also showed off the boys' new haircuts, after Dylan took them to the barber to trim their "summer mops" and make them "back to school ready".

Over their summer break, the family enjoyed several vacations, with the family-of-five taking one final trip in August before all three boys entered schooling.

"Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!" Dylan told fans in mid-August, sharing a series of pictures of the boys splashing in the water.

© Instagram Dylan with her three sons on the beach

They've enjoyed several vacations over the summer including a trip to Turks and Caicos with Brian's extended family and Nevada where they attended the American Century Championship, cheering on golf players.

Dylan previously told HELLO! that she is "maxed out" with her three sons, and doesn't want to expand her family.

"I think I've maxed out now," she said. "I wish I had started having kids sooner because I really love everything about kids. I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."