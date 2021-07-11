Hoda Kotb thrills fans with romantic selfie with fiancé Joel Schiffman They looked so in love!

Hoda Kotb is preparing to marry fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the pair were certainly couple goals as Hoda shared a romantic selfie of the pair.

The duo were enjoying the sunshine as they walked through what looked to be a tropical sauna, complete with luscious palm trees and a small pond.

Hoda and Joel looked so in love, as they beamed at the camera, with the Today star's arm wrapped around her fiancé's shoulders.

The star looked beautiful in a black sleeveless top that she accessorised with a gold necklace. Her hair had been pushed back by a pair of sunglasses that were positioned on the top of her head.

And Joel struck a casual look, as he rocked a fuchsia shirt in the romantic selfie.

"Fun in the sun," Hoda captioned the shot, as she added a heart and sun emoji.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love for the happy couple, including Today's weatherman Al Roker, who wrote: "Who's better'n these two??"

The couple enjoyed a tropical setting

Al's wife, Deborah, added: "Now that's a happy duo," while another fan said: "I love your happiness! Great picture!"

But the setting of the shot had some fans speculating that the pair had gotten married, with some suggesting that they could be on their honeymoon.

It's unlikely that Hoda and Joel have tied the knot, as earlier this week Hoda surprised her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager by saying they were thinking of pushing their wedding further back.

The couple's nuptials have already been delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Hoda told Jenna that she didn't want to walk down the aisle until all travel restrictions had been lifted, so all her family could be there for the big day.

"We're just trying to make sure that everyone can travel. That's really what we want to do," she told Jenna.

The couple have already postponed their wedding twice

"We want to do it in a place that we love deep in our soul that means a lot to us, and we want our closest to come."

She added: "But Joel kept saying, 'Why are we waiting? Let's just go already.'" Jenna then joked that she half expects the couple to marry in secret, telling Hoda: "I feel like you're gonna come back from one weekend and just be [married]."

The 39-year-old then appeared stunned by Hoda's response: "It could happen," she stated.

