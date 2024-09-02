Today's Dylan Dreyer's husband reflects on poignant moment with family ahead of bittersweet change at home

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera are doting parents to three sons, and they have enjoyed making lots of memories together over the summer.

Over the weekend, Brian took to Instagram to share a special video featuring their children Calvin and Rusty, admiring some impressive fireworks by the waterfront after being woken up by their parents to see them.Their middle child Oliver wasn't present in the footage but likely joined them, as they took in the special moment.

Brian wrote alongside the footage:"One last “quick wake up the kids!” moment of the summer." Dylan and Brian have been enjoying every moment with their sons during the school holidays, and things are set to be a little different later this month, as their youngest son Rusty, two, will be starting school.

Recommended video You may also like Dylan Dreyer's parenting hack goes viral

The doting mom opened up about the change in a bittersweet Instagram post earlier in August, writing: "Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

Ahead of their new normal, Dylan and Brian have taken their sons on several trips this summer, including to Turks and Caicos and more recently, South Carolina.

The NBC star makes traveling with young children look very easy, and opened up about her top tips for making it as stress-free as possible during a recent interview with HELLO!

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's family are making the most of their last days at home before school starts back up

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit. Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not?

© Instagram Dylan's family recently returned home from a vacation in South Carolina

"What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."

The star's children are already well traveled, and she also revealed during her chat with HELLO! that she wouldn't rule out moving abroad to the UK with her family if the right opportunity came up in the future.

© Instagram Dylan loves being a mom

She recently spent time there reporting on Royal Ascot, and was impressed by the range of gluten-free products available to purchase, something that she's always aware of given that her oldest son Calvin has celiac disease.

She even shared a post about all the products she found while there, which went down a treat with fans.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian Fichera

Reflecting on this, she said: "I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids. And Calvin with having celiac disease. You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes and I just it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."

