Hoda Kotb's relationship today with ex Joel Schiffman following recent dating update

Hoda Kotb is an open book and fans of the Today Show feel like they know her well, thanks to her friendly and personable presenting style and willingness to chat about her private life.

Most recently, the NBC star gave an insight into her dating life following her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 5, Hoda told host Kelly that she went on her first date in two years.

"Something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years … I had a date! I had a date!” she revealed.

After the audience cheered, the mother-of-two added: "But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date." Hoda had previously mentioned her plans to go on a date while interview Jennifer Lopez in February.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have remained on good terms since their split in 2022

"I just told her I have a date tonight, and that wasn't supposed to be made public either," the TV star admitted, although didn't give any further details.

While she is now slowly getting back out there in the New York City dating world, Hoda has maintained a close relationship with her ex, who she shares her two young daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, four.

Hoda Kotb with her daughters and ex-fiancé

Hoda and Joel co-parent Haley and Hope, and both live close to each other in NYC. The pair went their separate ways in January 2022, with Hoda announcing live on air during the Fourth Hour of Today that they were no longer engaged, but that they would remain friends.

She has mentioned Joel on several occasions in interviews and on Today, always in a positive light, and still has a lovely family photo of the four of them hanging up in her New York City apartment.

Hoda Kotb is putting herself back out there on the dating scene

Last year on Father's Day, Hoda paid tribute to her ex, writing: "Happy father's day to a great dad!!" At the time of their separation, Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager on Today: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season."

© Getty Images Hoda lives in New York City with her two young daughters

Most recently, during a chat about Camila Cabello's comments about her second split with Shawn Mendes, Hoda said to Jenna on Today, giving an indication about her own relationship with Joel: "I think as you get older, you know more and more what fills your cup and if it doesn't, you don't want to put a circle in a square and say: 'Well, if we'd just tried harder'.

"Optimists need to realize that trying harder isn't always the solution. Sometimes it doesn't fit so stop trying so hard. And sometimes it is, like we say, riding the wave and sometimes you think: 'This is too easy', but riding the wave is what it should feel like."

