Inside LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's 13-year marriage – from Christmas engagement to milestone birthdays

While the Can't Fight the Moonlight songstress searches for the UK's next vocal talent, she will be backed by her husband Eddie Cibrian, who she walked down the aisle with in 2011. The pair first met in 2009 and ended up leaving their respective partners for one another after their friendship blossomed into something more.

Scroll on to find out all about their relationship from their romantic engagement to how they celebrated each other's milestone birthdays.

First meeting

LeAnn and Eddie first met in 2008 when they appeared together in the film Northern Lights. The duo played love interests in the crime television film and quickly formed a friendship with one another.

Months after appearing in the film, it was confirmed that the pair were leaving their respective partners in July 2009. A month later, LeAnn and Eddie went public with their relationship during a game of golf together.

Less than a year after they first started dating, Eddie and LeAnn moved in together.

Engagement

Eddie popped the question to the country singer in December 2010. People reported the news on 27 December with the singer's representative telling the publication: "Yes, they were engaged over the holidays and are very happy."

LeAnn tweeted following her engagement: "Thank you for all your well wishes!! We are extremely excited and look forward to a beautiful future. It's been an incredible last few days, I was shocked!!! We are blessed, our families are so happy and our lives are filled with love."

The couple designed the ring together and the final product was a 5-carat oval diamond set in rose gold fleur-de-lis connected to the band.

Eddie had dismissed engagement rumours a month before proposing after a photo of him holding his beloved's hand while on a bent knee was posted online.

Wedding

The couple married on 22 April 2011. LeAnn looked phenomenal in a sparkling Reem Acra gown, while Eddie looked suave in a white tuxedo. The pair went for a low-key wedding, marrying in front of 40 guests in a private home in California.

Reflecting on her wedding six years later, LeAnn posted: "6 for 6! My heart overflows with Love for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced. The trio that is my life...I am grateful!

"I will forever be in awe of the wonder of God's plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived. Every year, I'm even more at a loss for words to describe my Love for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my Love, the more speechless.

"Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn't just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy's hearts. These six years and whatever lies beyond are God's greatest gift."

Following the marriage, LeAnn officially became the stepmum to Eddie's two sons, Mason and Jake, and she still enjoys an incredibly close bond with the two young adults.

Milestone moments

During their relationship, both LeAnn and Eddie have marked major milestones in their lives, with LeAnn turning 30 a year after their nuptials. The pair had a 'Die 20s' themed party in Long Beach, with Eddie kissing his wife as she blew out her birthday candles.

When Eddie turned 50 in 2023, the pair celebrated the life milestone with a trip to Oregon, which involved a camping trip and white-water rafting.

In tribute to her partner, LeAnn posted: "Happy 50th birthday, cowboy! There's nothing better than growing older and wiser with you! I love you, beyond!!! 50's never looked so good… damn you!"

Children

Although LeAnn and Eddie haven't welcomed their own children, LeAnn is a proud stepmother to Eddie's sons Mason and Jake. Speaking about their family life to People in 2020, LeAnn commented: "Nobody's fighting, nobody's doing anything weird, it's interesting, the kids are older now, it's fun. The kids are happy and that's all that matters."

The singer revealed that she and Eddie had discussed welcoming their own children, saying in 2013: "It took my mom 12 years to have me. I hope I don't have that [issue] but if I do, then a surrogate is something I've thought about.

"Eddie and I have also talked about adopting. My capacity to love a child doesn't stop at my own eggs, obviously! I feel settled. I'm proud of our great family. Eddie is an amazing father and I love my stepsons."