LeAnn Rimes' towering teenage stepsons with husband Eddie Cibrian - rare photos
Jake Austin Cibrian, Mason Edward Cibrian, Eddie Cibrian, and LeAnn Rimes against lion king backdrop© Getty

LeAnn Rimes' stepsons with husband Eddie Cibrian tower over her in rare photos

The Voice UK coach is a stepmum to Mason and Jake Cibrian

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
LeAnn Rimes is the newest female coach in The Voice UK's famous red chairs. 

But behind the scenes, the 'Can't Fight The Moonlight' singer, 42, is a doting stepmother to her husband Eddie Cibrian's two sons - 21-year-old model Mason and Jake, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

LeAnn rimes and Eddie cibrian selfie© Instagram
LeAnn married Eddie in 2011

Though the Country Comfort star's sons remain largely out of the public spotlight, Eddie and LeAnn occasionally share snippets of their family life.

leann rimes with eddie cibrian and stepsons on disney red carpet© Getty
The family attended the premiere of The Lion King in 2019

Having said that, the youngsters are not afraid of a red carpet appearance. In 2019, Eddie's boys joined their dad and stepmother at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

leann rimes, eddie cibrian and sons on the red carpet© Getty
The boys are comfortable on the red carpet

Mason and Jake were also spotted as young kids on the red carpet for Marvel Universe LIVE! celebrity premiere at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

LeAnn's bond with her stepsons

LeAnn took on the role of stepmum when she married the Sunset Beach star in 2011 when the boys were eight and four respectively.

LeAnn rimes selfie with family© Instagram
LeAnn has spoken about her role as a step-parent

This long-term bond has allowed the 'How Do I Live' singer to watch come along for the ride as they reached major milestones.

Eddie cibrian with tall sons by lake© Instagram
Eddie's sons tower over him

"It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that, the singer told Refinery29 in 2017.

leann rimes in wilderness with husband and stepsons© Instagram
The family of five have enjoyed vacations together

"That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day."

The family of five also celebrates Stepmother's Day every year which falls the Sunday after Mother's Day in the US.

LeAnn's role as a stepmother

"We go to dinner and do the whole thing, the Voice star revealed. "I love the fact that there is a stepmom's day and an option [for stepparents to celebrate]. It’s so different for each family."

LeAnn rimes with family© Instagram
LeAnn isn't keen to replace the boys' mother

 Though LeAnn shares a close relationship with Eddie's sons, she is keen for the world to know that she is not aiming to replace their The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mother.

"One thing that I know is, I will never replace their mother. I would never try," the 'I Need You' singer wrote on her blog.

"I will, however, love them with all I have and do everything in my power to help raise them in a loving, safe and proper environment. Society will always call me a 'stepmom'. In our house, in our family, we remove the 'step'. We really are all … simply family."

