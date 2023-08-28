LeAnn Rimes shares bathtub photo with husband Eddie Cibrian for 41st birthday

The "How Do I Live" singer marked another year 'round the sun with her Sunset Beach star husband

Happy birthday LeAnn Rimes! The country star turns 41 today, August 28, and is spending her special day with a woodside retreat with husband Eddie Cibrian, 50.

The singer-songwriter shared several glimpses of their relaxing day by a secluded river, including shots of herself resting her legs on Eddie while he lounged shirtless on a beach chair.

At one point, she posted a snap taken from behind of the two as each settled into their individual steaming bathtubs, basking in the sun and calming water.

Alongside a slew of more photos from their retreat, she shared a video capturing some of her favorite memories from the past few days and year gone by on her Instagram.

"8pm is the new midnight so the celebrations have started early…," she wrote alongside it. "Here's to 41 and making more fun memories over the next 365 days."

Several fans inundated her with birthday messages, leaving comments like: "Hope you feel so so loved today and everyday!!" and: "Happy Happy Birthday to you sweet LeAnn! Hope you have the most amazing day and amazing year ahead. Your music is LIFE to me!!"

© Instagram LeAnn and Eddie settle in for a hot bath while on their birthday retreat

A third also wrote: "You're so genuine! Thank you for showing the world your love and kindness!" and a fourth added: "Happy birthday to a beautiful human and spirit."

Eddie and LeAnn co-parent his sons, Mason, 20, and Austin, 16, from his first marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, which ended in 2009 after Eddie and LeAnn had an affair on the set of their Lifetime movie Northern Lights. At the time, LeAnn herself was married to first husband Dean Sheremet.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed some quiet time in nature

LeAnn is on break from her the story…so far Tour, which resumes in September in support of her latest album, titled God's Work, which was released nearly a year ago. The tour will come to a close on November 18 in Stony Brook, New York.

She spoke with Country Living ahead of the album's release about its three-year long journey and the significance of its drop not only close to her 40th birthday last August, but also after the 25th anniversary of her career.

"They always say, when you turn 40, especially for women that you just don't give a [expletive] anymore, and I'm totally okay with that in the best of ways [especially] about other people's opinions," said LeAnn, who rose to fame at age 13 thanks to her hit "Blue."

"It took me getting to a certain place in life to be able to explore some of these deeper, darker crevices that sometimes we aren't immediately drawn to," LeAnn added of the personal nature of the album.

© Getty Images It's been nearly three decades since LeAnn first broke into the mainstream

The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" hitmaker also spoke about her evolving songwriting process over the years, explaining: "I write to figure out how I feel about certain things. Not until I write the song do I realize the deeper levels of what I'm feeling about a certain topic.

"As I explored all of these different facets of myself, I got to ask some pretty deep questions about my own upbringing, you know, the way we've been programmed as a society. I think really this album is full of unanswered questions."

