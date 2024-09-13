Rapper Lil Tay, 15, 'undergoing major open-heart surgery' a year after death hoax

Lil Tay, the former rapper who was involved in a death hoax in August 2023 is reportedly undergoing "major heart surgery".

On Thursday September 12, her Instagram account shared an ultrasound of her heart, and captioned the post with the news that "Tay has been diagnosed with a life threatening heart tumor".

"We ask kindly for everyone’s love and prayers," it read.

© Instagram Lil Tay's Instagram account reports she is undergoing major heart surgery

On Friday, the account then shared that she was "about to undergo major open-heart surgery to remove the heart tumor".

"This is a critical procedure, we ask for your prayers for a successful operation."

Despite skepticism from fans, a further message insisted she was in the ICU, and shared images from the hospital.



"Last time, it was her absentee father who hacked into her accounts and faked her death. However, this time, she is in the ICU. She was diagnosed with a heart tumor. But we will keep you updated as we receive more information. Please continue to pray for Tay," it read.

Heart tumors are rare growths that develop in the muscle, valves, chambers, or around the heart. They can be benign or cancerous, and many people have no symptoms. Symptoms that do occur are similar to other cardiovascular conditions such as coughing, joint pain, lightheadedness, or shortness of breath.

HELLO! has reached out to her lawyer and management team.

In 2023 the then-14-year-old rapper, real name Claire Tian, was forced to issue a statement that she was "alive and safe," after reports of her death circulated on August 9.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours," a statement from the family given to TMZ read.

"All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess. My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'" the statement concluded

The initial post read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing".It also alleged her brother had passed away.

Lil Tay was only online for over a year between 2017 and 2018 but she became infamous in digital circles for controversial videos of her smoking hookahs, using slurs and feuding with Bhad Barbie.