Influencer and rapper Lil Tay dead at age 14, cause of death under investigation

Lil Tay, a 14-year-old rapper has died, her family have shared in a heartbreaking statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the family wrote on Instagram, also sharing that her brother had also passed away.

Lil Tay, real name Claire Eileen Qi Hope, found fame as an influencer in 2017 by sharing spoof videos of her rapping, holding up wads of cash, and using slurs.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the family continued. "This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The statement does not share details of her brother's name or age but social media users named him as Jason, 16.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement continued.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Lil Tay was only online for over a year but she made her presence felt with controversial videos of her puffing on hookahs, using slurs including the N-word, and sparking feuds, including famously with Bhad Barbie.

Many accused her parents of coaching her to make viral content, but in a 2018 interview with Good Morning America, she denied the claims.

"I run my own Instagram," she said, calling herself "the youngest flexer".

In June 2018, her last post online, she paid tribute to the late rapper XXXtentacion, who she called "a father figure".

"X you truly changed me. You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don't have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I'm down," she shared.

"I can't believe this, the evil in the world, This isn't good Bye. I love you Bro."