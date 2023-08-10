Lil Tay's dad won't confirm her 'death' aged 14 – casts doubt over shocking statement

Lil Tay's reported death has been called into question after her father declined to confirm or deny her passing aged 14.

The influencer and rapper – real name Claire Hope – is alleged to have died "unexpectedly" although no cause of death has been confirmed. A statement shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, which was believed to have been written by her family, was the first post shared in five years.

When approached for comment, her father, Christopher Hope, refused to confirm his daughter's death. "Yeah, you have the right person, but I don't have any comment right now," he told The NY Post. "I'm not able to give you any comment right now. I'm sorry — I can't."

Lil Tay has reportedly died aged 14

When asked if someone else could confirm Lil Tay's death, he allegedly responded: "Um, no, not that that I'm aware of. Sorry, I can't really comment or give you any help — I'm just going to let you go."

Lil Tay's former manager, Harry Tsang, also has doubts over her death announcement, telling The Daily Beast: "I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation. Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

© Instagram Lil Tay was nine when she found fame in 2017

Police in Vancouver – where Lil Tay spent years as a child – and in Los Angeles – where she lived with her mom – also reportedly have no record of her death, or her brother, Jason, who is also reported to have passed away.

The statement announcing their deaths read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The statement does not share details of her brother's name or age, but social media users named him as Jason, 16. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement continued.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Lil Tay found fame as an influencer in 2017 by sharing spoof videos of her rapping, holding up wads of cash, and using slurs. Many accused her parents of coaching her to make viral content, but in a 2018 interview with Good Morning America, she denied the claims. "I run my own Instagram," she said, calling herself "the youngest flexer".