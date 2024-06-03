Rodeo star Spencer Wright's wife Kallie shares heartbreaking update on son Levi, 3, after drowning incident: 'Our biggest fear'

Spencer and Kallie Wright are coming to terms with the heartbreaking fate of their three-year-old son Levi after his tragic drowning accident.

On May 21, the rodeo star's son Levi was left in critical condition after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a Utah river. A statement from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook shortly after said that "life saving measures were administered" on the scene, before the child was taken to Beaver Valley hospital and then airlifted to Primary Children's hospital.

A friend and spokesperson for the family, Mindy Sue Clark, later also shared on Facebook: "Levi's heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that."

Recommended video You may also like Stars We Mourned In 2023

Levi's mom Kallie — who is also a mom to daughter Steeley, five, and son Brae, born in August of last year — has since shared the difficult update that the family is "letting him go."

In another Facebook post on Sunday, she wrote: "After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," adding: "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this."

She continued: "We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

© Instagram Kallie and Spencer welcomed Levi in March of 2021

"I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us," Kallie went on, noting: "During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world. It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn't it?"

MORE: Texas 20-year-old dies from sudden electrocution before first baby's birth: 'Our daughter Leilani will know who her daddy was'

MORE: General Hospital star dead at 37 years of age in tragic shooting

"Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth," she then shared.

© Facebook Kallie shared a video with Levi along with her difficult update

"I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again!"

MORE: Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray dies at the age of 30

She concluded: "We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"

Along with the update, she shared a video of herself driving a red tractor through the snow with Levi on her lap, and she's seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

According to Spencer's last Instagram post from May, he and Kallie tied the knot on May 1 of 2018.