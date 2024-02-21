All about Wendy Williams' health issues, finances, guardianship and family life

Wendy Williams has returned to the spotlight as her family has opened up about her health problems, which caused The Wendy Williams Show to cease production two years ago.

Since then, Wendy has primarily been in the news about her financial issues, including the move to put her under a conservatorship after her bank Wells Fargo believed she was a victim of financial exploitation.

A two-part documentary on the former shock jock, 59, is set to air on Lifetime on February 24 and 25, which candidly looks at Wendy's life over the past two years since the cancellation of her show. The network reportedly received "unparalleled access" to her and her family's life in the show.

Here is everything you need to know about Wendy Williams' health, finances and family life.

Wendy's highly publicized health issues

The former TV show host has been open about her health issues since 2017, when she fainted during her show due to dehydration.

Months later in 2018, Wendy revealed she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, causing hyperthyroidism, two decades prior. This has led to her sometimes exhibiting bulging eyes as there can be increased pressure behind them. She also wears wigs in public because her condition has thinned her hair.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wendy had to take a hiatus due to fatigue caused by Graves' disease - in fact from 2020 onwards she took regular breaks from the show due to her health issues.

Addiction

Wendy has struggled with addiction issues since the 1980s and 1990s, particularly with cocaine. In 2019 she revealed that she had been a "functioning addict" who would party all night as a radio host.

She went on to tear up as she had been living in a sober house "for some time now, and even today and beyond", going on to announce that her family foundation had launched a substance abuse hotline.

Teasing the new documentary about Wendy's life at the moment, Lifetime revealed that the show would delve into her more recent alcohol issues

Wendy's son Kevin Jr., 23, who she had with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, revealed to PEOPLE that as his mom fought for her finances she lived with him in Miami where he kept her away from alcohol, had her eating vegan and working with a trainer.

Financial issues

In 2022 Wendy's bank, Wells Fargo, froze her accounts and denied the radio host access to her funds, assets, and viewing her financial statements.

They believed she was being unduly influenced and was the victim of financial exploitation, requesting a New York Supreme Court hearing to determine whether her health conditions meant she needed a guardianship.

Wendy disputed this, with her attorney citing that the 59-year-old employs "holistic health professionals" to help her with her thyroid concerns, and she didn't agree to a financial guardian.

Since then an unnamed guardian has been put in charge of her affairs.

Guardianship

Wendy was appointed by the court a guardian, who remains unidentified. Filmmakers of her documentary got first-hand experience as to how her guardianship works, as they had to contact the guardian when they found Wendy in her apartment with her eyes rolled back into her head.

Wendy entered a facility in April 2023 to treat "cognitive issues", according to her manager Will Selby. The 59-year-old remains in the facility to this day and her guardian is the only person who has unrestricted access to her.

Family life

Wendy has one child, her son Kevin. Kevin, along with Wendy's older sister Wanda, and her niece Alex, all spoke out about her heartbreaking condition.

"It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state", Alex said, referring to the media coverage of Wendy's personal issues.

Wanda added that "the people who love her cannot see her", questioning: "how the hell did we get here?"

Kevin has come under scrutiny for his spending, as his aunt confirmed he is still financially supported by his mother. But the 23-year-old has denied taking "money without her consent".

Instead, Wendy's son claimed he has "made sure that business was always on the back burner and that health was the number one priority."