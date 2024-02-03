Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman's divorce is dismissed amid mom's conservatorship pursuit

Elijah Blue Allman appears to have reconciled with his wife after filing for divorce in 2021, as a Judge has granted the dismissal of the filing.

The son of Cher, 47, first requested to dismiss his divorce in Los Angeles County on January 5, only for a judge to deny it a few days later due to a temporary support stipulation. However, as of January 31, Elijah's request was finally granted.

© Vinnie Zuffante Elijah and his mother in 1994

Elijah and his wife Marieangela 'Queenie' King, 36, first tied the knot in 2013. But the two have since reconciled as Cher has sought to file for an emergency conservatorship over her son.

Cher's latest ex parte motion that her son be placed in a temporary emergency conservatorship was denied by a judge on January 29th. She has filed for the motion on the grounds of his alleged mental health and substance abuse issues.

© Steve Granitz Cher and Elijah in 2002

The 47-year-old objected to his mother's request, explaining that he and Marieangela were "reconciling and cohabitating", and that Cher "objects to my reconciliation with Marieangela". As a result, she "refused" to pay his family law counsel.

Marieangela wrote in her filing that the couple "live together as a married couple".

© Michael Bezjian Elijah with his wife Marieangela

"Elijah is a brilliant musical and conceptual artist and a king, thoughtful, and generous man," she added. "He is the love of my life and I absolutely adore him. He is also a recovering drug addict and alcoholic."

In Monday's hearing, the judge ruled against Cher's injunction on the basis that Elijah had proven "he has managed his finances", and "has an apartment". Since then, "he has remained drug free" after "several drug tests".

© NBC Singer Cher during an interview backstage on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Court documents that surfaced in September 2023 saw that Elijah's wife had accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap her son in late 2022.

She later alleged that she had not seen her husband since April shortly after they had agreed to "work on their marriage". She added that Elijah's mother had continued to "interfere" with her son's "health management as well as his location and accessibility" during that time.