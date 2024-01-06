Cher's bid for conservatorship of 47-year-old son thrown out after 'kidnap claims'

Cher's bid to have her son Elijah placed under a conservatorship was thrown out by a judge on Friday January 6. The legendary singer had petitioned LA Superior Court arguing that the 47-year-old's mental health and substance abuse problems had rendered him incapable of managing his own finances, claiming he would be unable to manage the $120,000 a year he gets from a trust fund set up for him by his late father, rock star Gregg Allman.

But Judge Jessica Uzcategui refused to appoint Cher as conservator, sharing that she did not believe the 77-year-old and her attorneys had given Elijah enough notice of the court action.

Cher's attorney, Gabrielle Vidal, had requested that the judge waive the usual five-day notice required to inform Elijah of the proposed conservatorship, arguing that if he received the money before the order was put in place, he could be "in a life or death position".

© Ron Davis Elijah and his mother Cher attend the 5th Annual Fire and Ice Ball in 1994

But Judge Uzcategui said in her filing that she was "not persuaded," writing that Elijah was "at best less than 24 hours notice".

Cher and her team now have until January 22 to share all of their information with Elijah's legal team before a court date on January 29. Elijah was in court for the decision, but did not speak to the press.

© Frank Trapper/Getty Cher and Elijah in 2001

He was joined by his wife Marieangela 'Queeny' King, 36, who has accused Cher of an attempt to kidnap Elijah to send him to rehab.

Pictures obtained by the MailOnline showed him living in the Chateau Marmont Hotel, and his then-estranged wife Marieangela claims that four men entered their hotel room to remove him, saying that one of the men told her the singer's mother had hired them. Marieangela further said she had not been told which facility her husband had been checked into.

Cher has denied all allegations, and has in turn accused Marieangla being a negative influence on him, alleging she had hindered Elijah's path to recovery and is unsupportive of his efforts to seek treatment.

© Getty Images Cher's son Elijah with his wife Marieangela King

Speaking in December, Marieangela also denied Cher's claims: "I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery.

"I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered.”

Elijah had filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021 but days before the conservatorship decision he requested that his divorce proceedings come to an end. Marieangela's attorney consented to the request and the pair are working on their marriage.

They split in 2020, seven years after they wed in 2013, Elijah filed for divorce the following year citing "irreconcilable differences".