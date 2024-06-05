Inside Cher and Cyndi Lauper's friendship of over 20 years as they appear at Hand & Footprint Ceremony together

Cher and Cyndi Lauper certainly looked close, as they attended the Hand & Footprint Ceremony. Cyndi took part in the time honored tradition of having her hands and footprint enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, enlisting Cher and Bebe Rexha for the special occasion.

© Amy Sussman Cyndi and Cher at the Hand & Footprint Ceremony

The "Believe" icon honored the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer, who was the star of the occasion at the TCL Chinese Theater.

"She’s a wonderful, wonderful, crazy, crazy person," Cher said of Cyndi. "I'm a good singer, I'm a pretty good singer, Cyndi is a great singer, she's a genius singer, she's a fabulous person and she's talented."

© Amy Sussman Cyndi and Cher have been friends for over 20 years

The duo have been friends for over 20 years, with Cher recalling how she'd performed her hit song "If I Could Turn Back Time" during the Divas concert in 2002.

"And she comes out and blows me away", Cher said of Cyndi. But it seemed she didn't let it get to her, as "we've been friends ever since."

© Randy Shropshire Icons supporting icons

As Cyndi joined Cher on stage at the TCL Chinese Theater, the two icons hugged it out before posing for the moment everyone had been waiting for.

Cher also spoke about how Cyndi made a surprise appearance to honor her at the Kennedys Center in 2018, after claiming she was in Los Angeles. "Of course she lied and she was there, so that was a really good time."

Cyndi would go on to perform "If I Could Turn Back Time" in honor of her friend, and the 78-year-old was notably shocked. In the clip of Cyndi's performance, Cher can be heard yelling from the balcony: "You told me you were going to be in Los Angeles!" to which Cyndi replied with a smile: "I lied."

The "Believe" singer also made it clear that when it came to creating her Christmas album, her first with original material in 10 years, Cyndi was the first person she called in case she wanted to do a duet, even though she had never done any duets with anybody before.

The duo would go on to sing "Put a Little Holiday In Your Heart" together.