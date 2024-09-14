Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's jaw-dropping then and now photos as they celebrate 18th anniversary

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating the 18th anniversary of when they met, and it's clear that the couple remain utterly smitten with each other after four kids and over a decade of marriage.

© Instagram Chrissy and John

The couple took to social media to share their love for one another, with Chrissy resharing a throwback photo of the duo from 2008 where they looked almost identical to now. The model reshared a photo of her and John taken by @shot_by_shaene.

John wore a light gray suit and white shirt, smiling at the camera, while Chrissy wore her dark brown hair long and wavy, with a figure-hugging black mini dress as she grasped a silver bag. It looked as though they hadn't aged, even though the photo was taken 16 years ago.

© Johnny Nunez Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend in 2008

The photographer captioned the photo: "I shot this of you guys on what was the beginning, Friday night June 13 2008," she added: "Here we are now at 18 years, congratulations for keeping together all this time."

© Matthew Stockman Chrissy Teigen and John Legend now, in 2024

Chrissy chimed in as she reposted the photo: "Aww pups!" While the 38-year-old seemed to remark on her youthful appearance in the photo, it was clear she'd retained that same glow 16 years on.

© Johnny Nunez John Legend and Christine Teigen attend John Legend's birthday party at Lucky Strike on December 28, 2008 in New York City.

The couple first met in 2006, on the set of the music video for his song "Stereo", where the model played his love interest. After dating for four years, they got engaged in December 2011 during a trip to the Maldives, and married in 2013 in a romantic ceremony in Italy.

The Lake Como occasion was famously decadent, although the couple had to delay their vows thanks to a storm which delayed John's family's arrival to the destination wedding.

Chrissy wore three stunning dresses — the first being a strapless Vera Wang gown for the ceremony with an open back and a tulle skirt fit for a princess. She would go on to change into a white mermaid gown, complete with a sheared organza full shirt and a micro-pleated bodice, before she changed into a red mermaid dress.

Famously, John's song "All of Me" was dedicated to his wife — and the romantic ballad has become a stalwart at weddings across the world ever since, marking many a happy couple's first dance.

© Getty John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna pose with Minnie Mouse

Since marrying, the couple has had four children: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.



Chrissy said about their full house: "For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies."

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."