Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship timeline

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most iconic Hollywood couples. Despite facing a shocking family tragedy in 2020, the pair appear more in love than ever and are the most loving parents to their children.

Adoring wife Chrissy was featured in one of her musician husband's music videos, for his iconic hit (and one of the most romantic songs of all time) All of Me. The special song even featured unseen footage from their romantic Italian wedding - it really is the stuff of fairytales!

© Photo: Instagram Chrissy and John are so in love

Just when you thought the couple couldn't be any more devoted, it was revealed that they got matching tattoos on their arms featuring each other's names and the names of the adorable little ones.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Chrissy and John's relationship…

How did Chrissy and John meet?

The now-married couple met on the set of the pop star's music video Stereo back in 2006 and sparks were certainly flying for the duo who according to the model, got intimate on the same night they met. Chrissy made the candid admission in 2018, on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She said: "We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then … yeah …"

Chrissy and John pictured a year after they met

Despite their fiery start, Chrissy told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that after their first meeting, she played it cool with the All of Me singer. "I left him by himself for a while. The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."

How long have Chrissy and John been together?

Since their first meeting in 2006, the couple has stayed together, although, Chrissy revealed that John did try to call it quits for a very brief moment which she spoke about in an interview with The Guardian in 2017.

Addressing the situation on Twitter, she said: "It wasn't a typical breakup," she continued in a follow-up tweet. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like, 'no.' " And the rest is history!

When did Chrissy and John get married?

The besotted couple tied the knot on 14 September 2013, with a lavish and sentimental ceremony in their beloved location, Lake Como, Italy at the Villa Pizzo. But their nuptials weren't all smooth sailing. A storm hit on the day, meaning that John's family wouldn't have made it to their destination wedding in time, so the couple decided to push back their vows until everyone had arrived.

Their special day saw the supermodel donning three unbelievable wedding dresses. The first was a flawless ivory strapless open-back tulle skirted Vera Wang ballgown. The second, was an on-trend fishtail style design, again in the perfect bridal hue of ivory, and also featured a micro-pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt.

The third was another Vera Wang number but this time it was in a dark romantic hue of crimson. Like the second dress, Chrissy opted for a mermaid style and, of course, looked so beautiful. The pair's special day included a performance from the groom and Stevie Wonder, while foodie Chrissy opted for a four-tiered carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting.

One of Chrissy's dresses was in a gorgeous crimson colour

John proposed on Christmas 2011, during a trip to the Maldives, with a stunning cushion-cut diamond engagement ring set between two eternity bands. t

Did Chrissy Teigen take John's last name?

Chrissy did not take her husband's last name when they tied the knot for a very simple (and hilarious) reason which the brunette beauty clearly outlined to fans on social media. Replying to a tweet that read: "I'd really like to hear the reasoning behind women who won't take their husband's last name."

Chrissy replied: "My husband didn’t even take his last name?" as John was born John Roger Stephens. The star revealed that not taking John's surname wasn't an intentional decision and clarified she wasn't entirely opposed to the idea.

In a follow-up tweet, she confirmed: "The best part is, I am not anti-taking the last name at all. I was going to. just never got around to it and it isn't even the name he goes by. it wasn't some grand statement not to. I just don't see how the choice affects anyone else - why do people care so much!"

When did Chrissy and John become parents?

Chrissy and John are the adoring parents to Luna, 11, whom they welcomed in 2016, Miles, four, whom they welcomed in 2018, and baby Estie whom the pair welcomed in January this year. Their latest addition came two years after the couple lost their son, Jack, in September 2022.

The happy couple shared a sweet family photo over the Easter holidays

What happened to John and Chrissy's son?

Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant when she lost Jack due to a pregnancy complication. The star revealed news of hers and John's tragic loss on Instagram where she captioned a string of heartbreaking black and white photos from the hospital with an account of the experience.

She penned: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

The post was so heartbreaking

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She continued: "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

The pair posted the photos on Instagram

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

John also shared Chrissy's statement on his Twitter account, adding, "We love you, Jack," alongside a string of love heart emojis.

