Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's secret split lasted just 30 minutes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most loved-up celebrity couples, having welcomed three children amid their 11-year marriage.

But the Lip Sync Battle host, 38, and the All Of Me singer, 45, almost didn't make it down the aisle, with John confessing he tried to end their early relationship.

"I was really stressed and busy," he said in an interview with The Guardian, before joking that former model Chrissy simply refused to accept it was the right decision.

"I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: ‘No,'" added John, who confirmed they rekindled their relationship within 30 minutes.

It was clearly the right decision since he gushed: "She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder."

John and Chrissy's love story

John proposed during the Christmas holidays in 2011 during a trip to the Maldives. The couple tied the knot two years later on 14 September 2013 at the Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy.

They were forced to delay their vows amid a storm which delayed John's family's arrival to the destination wedding.

Despite the hiccup, the couple's big day looked picture-perfect. Chrissy wore three stunning dresses, starting with an ivory strapless ball gown by Vera Wang for the ceremony, complete with an open back and a tulle skirt.

The bride changed into a white mermaid gown with a micro-pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt, before ending the evening in a similar crimson red mermaid gown.

She was sporting the latter in an Instagram photo captioned: "Photo dump award contender: drunk crying during Beyonce 'Halo', only photo post wedding night and iconic everything Nikki Minaj letting my [expletive] take this pic of my dumb [expletive]."

Legend family

The couple went on to welcome Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, but they sadly lost their 20-week-old baby Jack in 2020.

In an emotional Instagram post, Chrissy explained: "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She added at Propper Daley’s 'A Day of Unreasonable Conversation' summit that she had previously described it as a miscarriage, before stating it was an abortion. "Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago," she said.

