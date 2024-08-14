Chrissy Teigen exposes surgical scars in plunging black dress for stunning new appearance

Chrissy Teigen is embracing her surgical scars after previously undergoing a breast lift.

The 38-year-old looked stunning ahead of a date night with her husband John Legend, 45, and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her head-turning outfit.

Chrissy rocked a slinky black dress that hugged her curves and boasted a plunging neckline that exposed a portion of her chest, accessorizing with a gold body chain that fell between her cleavage.

"Date night! Very rare but it happens," the mother of Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, also one, said.

Never one to shy away from being honest with her followers, Chrissy lifted one of her breasts to reveal a small red scar.

"Boobies out. scars out," she continued, before adding: "Wear a body chain, it hides it... kind of."

© Instagram Chrissy looked gorgeous in her plunging dress

Chrissy has had work done on her breasts three times, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in early 2024: "I've had my boobs done three times. I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don't like them out."

Chrissy shared in 2020 that she was having her implants removed after regretting going under the knife when she was 20.

© Instagram Chrissy showed off the scar from her breast lift surgery

"I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she wrote on Instagram

"I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat."

Speaking to Glamour UK, Chrissy admitted that she first had her breasts surgically enhanced because of her modeling career.

© Instagram Chrissy was heading for a date with husband John Legend

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," she told the publication in March 2020. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!

"But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Chrissy has been very open about the procedures she's had done, including eyebrow transplant surgery, buccal fat removal, and armpit liposuction.

© Getty Images Chrissy isn't worried about showing off her surgical scars

In June, she was accused by a medical professional on social media of secretly having fillers, something she vehemently denied.

"Would you trust a doctor that couldn't tell filler from weight gain? I personally wouldn't," she said on Instagram.

“And also, my doctor would never, ever, hang out on Instagram and dissect people's faces … he's too busy working," she added.

© Getty Images Chrissy has had buccal fat removal and armpit liposuction

Chrissy continued: "Also, last thing on this, just because I've already started. Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile.

"Like, what does this really do, other than truly steal somebody else's joy? Literally. So that stinks. And you aren't a bad person, but what you said stinks, and maybe you'll think about it from now on."

