Jennifer Hudson and Common's big plans for Valentine's Day revealed – and these A-list guests are involved

Jennifer Hudson and Common may have just gone public with their relationship, but with the onset of Valentine's Day, the pressure is on for a spectacular affair.

The singer and TV star, 42, played host to friend Chrissy Teigen on The Jennifer Hudson Show, whose husband John Legend is a close friend of Common's.

The pair won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015 for their collaboration "Glory" from the soundtrack of Selma, and since then, Chrissy remarked that they've been inseparable, to the point that they often get confused for each other.

After Chrissy, 38, gushed over Common, 51, and Jennifer's lovey-dovey appearance on the show, they both remarked that their partners could be "first cousins."

The model confirmed that John will sometimes get mistaken for Common, especially when walking through airport lounges. "But mostly everyone's like 'John Lennon!'"

Jennifer reminded Chrissy that V-Day was coming up, calling John one of the "most romantic people," although the latter mentioned that they didn't actually have anything planned.

© Getty Images Chrissy and John are actually close friends with Common and, by extension, Jennifer

To respond to Jennifer's shock, she replied: "You know how it is, when John writes a beautiful song, it's kind of work.

"But, I will say, he loves a date night. He loves a group date night," and added that she didn't really have any Valentine's night plans, but was intending to host a Galentine's Day.

She turned the question around to Jennifer, asking her what she and Common were doing instead, and she replied: "Well…you know, we're going to have to figure that out."

© Getty Images The two stars finally confirmed their romance this January

The Oscar-winning actress then added: "Maybe we can do a double date or something?" and Chrissy enthusiastically responded: "John would die for that. He'd be so happy!"

During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna in January, soon after confirming their relationship, Common was asked about whether he felt like his current girlfriend could be "the one" and whether marriage was on the cards. Check out more from their debut TV appearance below...

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," the "Southside" rapper responded. "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

Of finally going public with their relationship, he told the hosts: "We had a little fun and it's great to be on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. I felt like, man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good."

© Getty Images "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."

Common credited a large amount of his decisions coming through his religious faith, including this one. "For me, everything is divine. I work from that discernment that God speaks – when he speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she's feeling that, then why not?"

