Tallulah Willis follows in mom Demi Moore's footsteps in unusual way

Like mother like daughter, Tallulah Willis channeled mom Demi Moore as she walked the red carpet at the People + Chain Celebrate People's 50th Anniversary.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Tallulah Willis rocked red at the event

The 30-year-old looked stunning as she wore a bold red jacket with yellow and burgundy panels, which she paired with black pants and matching red shoes. She grinned at cameras, donning a pair of sunglasses, but her statement accessory was what really stole the show.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Tallulah brought her dog Disco along with her

Tallulah had brought along a tiny little dog, a long haired chihuahua with blue eyes named Disco. The pup fit into the palm of her hand as she held them and raised them to the sky for photographers to snap photos.

Disco is a new addition to Tallulah's family, who she introduced to followers on September 2, writing: "Welcome to the family liddle dude!" One photo saw the micro dog perched on Demi's shoulder as she sunbathed.

© Instagram / @babskymakeup Demi accessorised her look with her ultra-cute pooch, Pilaf

Tallulah isn't the only person in her family who loves to bring her dog out in public, as Demi regularly brings her own dog, Pilaf, to red carpet events and more. In fact, Disco was no doubt similar to Pilaf.

Pilaf joined Demi's house in 2022, joining her pack of dogs and bringing the total to nine. Of all her furry friends, Pilaf is seen out in public most often and Demi explained this is because she is a service animal.

© Getty Demi Moore poses with her Chihuahua dog named Pilaf during a photocall for the film "The Substance" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

"She’s literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants. She’s a service animal, so she’s allowed to go everywhere," she said. "She’s flown to Europe 14 times," joking: "I think she looks like a cross between a goldfish and Bette Davis."

© Getty Images Pilaf accompanies Demi everywhere

She introduced the dog on Jimmy Fallon: "This is Pilaf the little mouse, and she's a pound and a half. She's the runt of her litter," she added: "She's a magical creature."

Demi's love of dogs is so strong that she sleeps with all nine of them in her bed. The actress explained: "If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am."

"I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers," she added. "I have two beds for the little ones so that they have the beds within the bed, hence why I'm single," she joked.

Demi spoke of her love life in a recent interview in The Guardian, explaining that dating was not high on her list of priorities: "It’s not about not being interested in dating. It’s more about realizing that I’m now in a place that’s much more about choice as opposed to feeling that there’s any kind of lack."