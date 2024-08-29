Millie Bobby Brown and husband welcome new addition to family — see sweet photo

Millie Bobby Brown has welcomed another new addition to her family, an adorable rescued foster puppy named Noah.

The Stranger Things actress, known for her love of animals, shared an sweet new picture with fans of her and Noah, a three-year-old black-and-white Labrador mix who was stretched out on his back enjoying a belly rub from Millie.

"This is Noah, he was supposed to be put down yesterday, now I am fostering him," she shared with fans, adding a link to Joey's Friends, a non-profit whose "primary focus is on fostering animals, particularly dogs, and providing them with a safe haven during their transitional period".

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown shares picture of rescue pup Noah

Joey's Friend revealed Noah, who was "three days shy of being put down from the euthanasia list", "has a beautiful heart and spirit"'.

"He loves belly rubs and loves cuddles. Noah would make the perfect family dog!" they added.

© Instagram Millie lives with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie and husband Jake Bongiovi have acres of land at their sprawling Georgia farm where they are raising over 20 animals, including Noah the newcomer. The pair's farm is home to nine dogs, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep, and one rabbit.

"I personally have just a certain connection with animals, and I really do believe in animal healing," she said in a 2022 episode of the Skip Intro podcast.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpse at her 'babies' on Georgia farm

"When we first started [filming ] Enola 2, I missed my family a lot so I bought a rabbit, and I took him to set every day in a stroller and I created a sanctuary for him on set with his hay, with his food and water and bed," she continued, sharing how her beloved animal family came to be.

"Eeyore [the rabbit] came first, so all the dogs had to adapt to Eeyore. He became an indoor rabbit. He's litter-trained. He's completely like a cat. He wants to be on his own, but then he'll come up for a cuddle."

© Instagram Millie and Jake have nine dogs

Millie moved to the farm next door to her parents when she turned 18 after they refused to allow her to welcome another dog.

"I was living with them, then when I turned 18 I was like, 'I want another dog.' And they were like, 'No, you can't fit any more dogs in your room,' And I was like, 'Well I want a rabbit, and I want farm animals.' So I moved out and I moved next door," Millie, 20, told Drew Barrymore.

© Instagram Millie also has several chickens

Millie and Jake, 22 first met on Instagram and were friends before they fell in love. After directly messaging each other for a while, they met in person and they were spotted together for the first time in early 2021 in New York City, days after he first posted a selfie with the actress and called her his 'BFF'.

They wed in May 2024 with Millie's father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi confirming that they had a "very small family wedding".

"They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be," said rockstar Jon.

