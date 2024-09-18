Louise Redknapp releases ultra-rare photos of almost-identical mum

Singer Louise Redknapp marked her mother Lynne's birthday on Wednesday with a string of heartwarming images.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram, the Eternal songstress uploaded a carousel of snapshots including a charming image of herself beaming for a selfie with Lynne and Louise's eldest son Charley.

© Instagram Louise shares two sons with her ex Jamie Redknapp

Elsewhere, the mother-of-two, 49, included a glamorous picture of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a glass of wine and numerous throwback snaps from Louise's childhood.

© Instagram The singer and her mother look so alike

In one particularly wholesome image, the star is pictured as a young girl beaming alongside her mother who looked so elegant dressed in a white floral dress and a statement necklace.

Paying tribute to her loved one, Louise captioned her update: "Mum thank you for always being my rock. You've always been by my side with nothing but words of encouragement and love.

© Instagram Louise melted hearts with a sweet throwback snapshot

"I love you so much, have a beautiful birthday. Love Lou, Chaz and Beau."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares rare video of son – and it has fans in stitches

Louise's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts with many quick to point out the duo's uncanny resemblance. "Wow you could be sisters, can't believe that is your mum," wrote one, while a second noted: "She looks like you," and a third added: "Your mum is so glamorous."

The former RnB singer's birthday post comes after she reunited with her ex-father-in-law, Harry Redknapp.

The pair were photographed together at a charity event in London where they rubbed shoulders with the likes of Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall and Ashley Roberts. The event takes place annually at the BGC Group charity day in Canary Wharf, to commemorate the lives of those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.

© Getty Images Louise reunited with her ex-father-in-law, Harry Redknapp

For the London outing, Louise donned a pair of high-waisted blue jeans, a white tank top and a caramel striped fluffy cardigan. Former football manager Harry, 77, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in a duck egg blue shirt and a navy suit.

Louise and Harry have seemingly maintained a close bond since the singer's split from Harry's footballer son, Jamie.

© Getty Images The former couple split in 2017

During an interview with The Times, Harry said: "It was difficult when Jamie and Louise got divorced because both sets of our parents were married until they died, so we weren’t used to that.

"We tried to never interfere, though, and have all managed to stay friends. Everyone seems happy now."

Louise and Jamie were married for 20 years until their divorce in 2017. Together they are doting parents to eldest son Charley, 20, and youngest Beau, 15, who is seemingly following in his famous father's footsteps. Meanwhile, Jamie is also a father to son Raphael who he shares with his wife, Frida.