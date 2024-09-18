Michael Jackson's son shows close bond with family in photo alongside aunt, uncles and grandmother Katherine

Michael Jackson's children have their father's family at the top of their minds.

The late King of Pop, who passed away in June 2009 aged 50, is survived by three children, Prince, 27, and Paris, 26, who he welcomed with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, plus Bigi, 22, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

Following the sudden death of their uncle Tito Jackson, the third of ten Jackson children, aged 70 after a heart attack, the kids not only paid tribute, but shed light into their relationship with their seven surviving aunts and uncles.

Where are Michael Jackson's children now?

In the wake of Tito's passing, Prince took to Instagram to honor him, sharing a stunning family photo.

The snap sees him posing with four of his nine uncles and aunts — though there were a total of ten Jackson children born, one, Brandon, died within hours of his birth — Jackie, 73, La Toya, 68, Marlon, 67, plus two of Tito's three sons as well as the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson, who is 94.

"Love you forever Poppa T," Prince wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their condolences.

© Instagram Prince shared an impressive family photo

First, his cousin TJ Jackson, Tito's son with late ex-wife Delores "Dee Dee" Martes, wrote: "He always spoke so highly about you Prince and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him."

Others followed suit with: "All I do is think of your grandma. What a lioness she must be, and how heavy it must be for her to bury her 2nd child," and: "I'm so sorry Prince, I send you and your entire family lots of love and condolences at this difficult time," as well as: "My deepest condolences to you and your family. It's so unexpected and sad. He will be missed."

© Getty Images Tito in 2019

Following the "Beat It" singer's death in 2009, TJ became a co-guardian of the three children along with their grandmother Katherine, and later gained sole custody of the three, who are now all legal adults.

© picture alliance The Jacksons, Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson, as well as Tito's son Taryll

Paris also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her uncle, sharing on her Instagram Stories a photo of him with Michael, and wrote: "Rest in transition, uncle Tito."

© Dave Benett Michael's three kids earlier this year

Prior to his death, Tito had been busy with a slew of performances alongside brothers Jackie and Marlon as part of The Jacksons, as recently as September 8, and had more shows coming up in October and November.

The statement from his sons announcing his death read: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."