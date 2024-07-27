Louise Redknapp sends sweet tribute to rarely-seen son for major milestone

Louise Redknapp marked a major milestone on Saturday as her son Charley turned 20, and the singer shared a series of adorable photos to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram to share the snapshots, Louise, 49, posted a mix of recent and throwback photos of herself and her eldest child.

© Louise Redknapp Louise shared adorable throwback photos

The Eternals singer looked stunning in one photo as she posed out for dinner wearing a semi-sheer black top, while Charley looked all grown up wearing a green T-shirt.

"I can't believe my baby is 20 years old today!!! I'm beyond proud of you Chaz and everything you are achieving. My partner in crime from day one," Louise wrote.

"I'm so happy to see you following your dreams, getting out there and experiencing new things. It took a lot of courage to move over to America but you are smashing it and I miss you every day you are away and always look forward to the summer holidays when you are home.

"Happy birthday Charley, have the most amazing day! I love you so much. Oh by the way… You're not a teenager anymore so you can definitely do the washing up now! [laughing emoji]."

© Instagram Louise with her partner Drew and her eldest son Charley

Louise shares Charley and Beau, 15, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The mother-of-two was married to the former England footballer from 1998-2018.

The former couple co-parents their two sons, and Jamie shares one-year-old Rafael with his wife Frida Redknapp.

Louise is also loved up, as the star has been dating her boyfriend Drew Michael since 2023.

Louise and Drew began dating in 2023

Louise and Drew were first linked in September last year, after Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in central London.

Just two months later, the pair went Instagram official in November before their red carpet debut in March this year. The couple put on a loved-up display whilst attending press night of Sister Act the Musical starring Beverley Knight.