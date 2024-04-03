Inside Louise Redknapp's major relationship milestones with new boyfriend Drew

Louise Redknapp couldn't be more loved up with her new boyfriend, Drew Michael, and since sharing news of their relationship last year, the couple appear to have gone from strength to strength.

Popstar Louise, 49, was previously in a high-profile relationship with her ex-husband and footballer, Jamie Redknapp. The former couple made headlines when news broke of their split after 19 years together.

Louise couldn't be more loved up with her boyfriend Drew Michael

In August 2022, Louise opened up to HELLO! about how she navigated dating following the split, particularly with her two sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 13, whom she and Jamie share.

She said at the time: "My boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when Jamie got married and had a family. I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Louise shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

She added: "My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me."

Now, nearly two years on, it certainly looks like Louise has found her 'Mr Right' in Drew, who is reportedly the CEO of a British defence technology company.

Keep scrolling to see all the happy couple's romantic milestone moments so far!

Instagram official © Instagram Back in November, Louise went Instagram official with her handsome beau, sharing photos of them out for a cosy dinner with Louise's eldest son Charley - who is currently studying in the US - to celebrate Drew's birthday. Louise's 19-year-old son appears to approve of his mother's new partner as in one candid snap, the trio were captured cuddling together for a photo. The 'hard launch' of her new relationship came two months after Louise and Drew were first pictured out together, following a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

First holiday In February, Louise and Drew headed for a romantic snowy getaway - their first holiday as a couple. The trip looked like it was the perfect break from reality. Photos from the trip showed them enjoying delicious-looking dinners, taking to the slopes, and of course, enjoying the aprés.



One loved-up snap saw the pair packing on the PDA on a sunny winter's day. Louise beamed at her partner whilst affectionately touching his nose. Meanwhile, Drew's arms surrounded his beloved who was dressed in a cherry red roll neck jumper. So adorable!



Red carpet debut © Getty Last Month, Louise and Drew made their red carpet debut when they headed for an exciting night at the theatre for the gala night of Sister Act: The Musical. The couple looked so happy as they posed for a photo outside the theatre. Louise looked fabulously stylish wearing a green leather jacket and a pair of slim-fit black trousers, which she accessorised with statement gold hoops, chic heels and a black crossbody bag.