This Morning star Ben Shephard has spoken candidly about his eldest son Sam heading off to university.

During a segment on Monday's instalment of the Lorraine show, the father-of-two opened up about his son flying the nest and described how it was an emotional moment for himself and his wife Annie.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben opened up alongside his co-host Cat Deeley

Ben, 49, told TV host Lorraine Kelly: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with mum Annie, Ben went on to say: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it.

© Instagram Ben shares two sons with his wife Annie

"He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She (Annie) was thrilled. She's still needed!"

Ben also documented Sam's milestone on Instagram with a touching photo of Annie walking with her arm wrapped around her eldest son. Annie, who runs an interiors website, looked effortlessly cool in baggy jeans and a check shirt while Sam towered over his mother in a simple white T-shirt, blue jeans and pink trainers.

In his caption, the former GMB host penned: "A life in the week! We hit @officialntas midweek with @catdeeley and our @thismorning gang. One of my best mates' 50th we went to school from 11 yrs old, and we still act like it!

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

"We dropped Sam at Uni - v v emotional (He's having a ball and has barely slept!)."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages. Sympathising with Ben's huge family change, one follower wrote: "Best of luck to Sam!!" while a second noted: "Dropped my twins off this weekend to two separate unis! Emotional times all round," and a third added: "What an emotional time!"

© Instagram Ben typically keeps his family out of the spotlight

Aside from Sam, Ben and Annie are also doting parents to son, Jack, 16.

The loved-up couple wed in March 2004 on a private island off the coast of Devon. They met at university and embarked on a whirlwind romance shortly after.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2004

Discussing their budding romance, Ben told White Wine Question Time host Kate Thornton: "We met at university – so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly – and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media."

He continued: "She has been through all of this with me – the highs and lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."