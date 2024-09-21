Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to 'wonderful' late BBC colleague in heartfelt message

Lorraine Kelly is among the stars paying tribute to former BBC broadcaster Tony Soper, who passed away at age 95.

The wildlife TV presenter was best known for his roles in Birdwatch and Beside the Sea, in which he worked as a producer, presenter, and wildlife camera operator.

© Radio Times Naturalist Tony Soper, circa 1980

Tony died on 18 September, while fans and colleagues have been paying tribute to the late BBC star.

According to the Mirror, Lorraine, 64, was among the famous faces to pay their respects to Tony with a touching message, writing: "On one of my very first shows presenting on TVam - this wonderful kind man came on to talk about his book on OWLS. He was a joy and a delight."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to the late broadcaster

Natural History broadcaster Stephen Moss also paid tribute to the star. He said: "Very sad news - Tony Soper, a huge influence on generations of birders and broadcasters, who I had the huge privilege of working with and getting to know, has died aged 95. The last person who was there at the start of the BBC Natural History Unit. A lovely man."

Tony worked within the BBC at age 17, and went on to work in both radio and television. In the 1960s, he transitioned into presenting when he co-presented Animal Magic with Johnny Morris, and he even co-founded the BBC's Natural History Unit.

Tony had two sons, Tim and Jack, with his wife Hilary Brooke, along with five grandchildren.

The presenter also wrote several books during his career, including a series on wildlife. Both of his sons followed in their father's footsteps, as Tony's eldest child Tim went into expedition tourism, and co-founded a luxury charter company called EYOS Expeditions. Tony's younger son Jack joined the BBC like his father, working as a BBC radio producer.