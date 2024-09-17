Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine's special tribute to granddaughter Billie live on air
Lorraine Kelly laughing in a white dress© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The ITV host shares Rosie with her husband Steve…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
1 hour ago
Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie, was overjoyed when she saw her mum make an extra-special tribute to her baby girl, Billie, live on air on Tuesday.

Taking to her social media account, the new mum, 30, shared a photo of her TV screen. When it came to Ross King's segment on Lorraine, instead of showing the usual "Hollywood" sign, the iconic white letters read: "Billiewood."

Rosie shared a sweet photo of the tribute on Instagram© Instagram
Rosie was so delighted that, alongside a photo of the "Billiewood" sign, she penned three red heart emojis, tagging her mum and Ross.

It's safe to say that Lorraine has been besotted with her granddaughter since her arrival last month. At the time, she wrote that she "can't stop smiling" now that her "beautiful" granddaughter, Billie, has entered the world.

The first photograph of baby Billie Kelly Smith-White
"It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely," she said on Good Morning Britain. Asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them, sleep whenever you can; I think that's the thing."

"What I used to do was, when Rosie was sleeping, I'd be going to do the housework, and that's silly. Leave everything," she continued. Excited to take on grandmother duties, Lorraine remarked that she's happy to "do absolutely anything" to support Rosie and Steve, but will try her hardest not to "interfere."

Lorraine has been nothing but supportive of her daughter and told the world how proud she was after Rosie shared an incredibly candid photo of her post-partum body.

Lorraine Kelly gushes over "beautiful" granddaughter Billie

Donning disposable underwear, a nursing bra, and a pyjama top, Rosie photographed herself in the mirror of her bathroom in her West London home.

Lorraine wrote: "BEYOND proud of my Rosie – the most amazing new mum – showing childbirth how it really is xxxxx."

mother with baby daughter© Instagram
Rosie is every inch the glowing mother

The words were penned above an incredibly personal message from the new mum, talking about her changing relationship with her body.

It read: "Never thought in a million years I’d post a pic of me in my pants on social media (especially disposable ones), but here we are…

"This is one week after the birth, and I kind of expected my tummy to be more jelly-like and thought I’d be in absolute bits about how I look, but it’s not even a thought right now – it’s grown a life and brought our Billie into the world.

"I’ve been looking back on pictures pre-pregnancy where I thought I looked horrible, but now I think I looked totally fine – so true what people say about looking back and then thinking how silly you were being at the time. I finally have a positive relationship with my body – it’s just taken 10 months of carrying our girl.

"I wish I’d been kinder to myself, and in the words of Moira Rose, ‘take a million pictures of yourself naked.’ I was also prepped for my boobs being huge but WOW. #Postpartum #NewMum #NewbornBaby #BodyImage #PostpartumBody #1Week."

